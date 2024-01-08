The latest GfK data puts EA Sports FC 24 at the top of the physical and digital pile for December 2023 for the UK (thanks, GamesIndustry).

Thanks to a bunch of sales and discounts, the latest entry in EA's not-FIFA-but-still-basically-FIFA franchise took the lion's share of 6.9 million digital and physical sales in the region, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III coming in second place, and Hogwarts Legacy in third.

The latter, along with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, saw strong sales in the run-up to Christmas, with both seeing strong jumps in sales month-on-month. Super Mario Bros. Wonder specifically wound up being the highest-selling physical game in a single format for the week of Christmas.

In terms of consoles, the PS5 was the highest-selling of the month despite a drop of 19% from November, but the Switch fared reasonably well too, with sales increasing by 37% over the previous month.

Here are the top ten for December (note that the Nintendo entries are physical only):

1 EA Sports FC 24 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 3 Hogwarts Legacy 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 10 Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo will no doubt be pleased with the Switch's performance over the Christmas period as the console enters its seventh year on the market. All eyes are currently on a potential successor, but with sales remaining reasonably healthy, will it be revealed any time soon?