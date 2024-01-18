Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix's monster-catching spin-off Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince got off to a strong start last month when it arrived on the Switch, with the game topping the charts in Japan and also selling out in certain locations around the world.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed the combined digital and physical sales of the game have now surpassed the one million mark worldwide.

pic.twitter.com/UAFyVVuKf6 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince shipments and digital sales top one million https://t.co/P82N1KXFN2 January 17, 2024

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was an enjoyable monster-catching RPG and was well worth a look if you're a fan of Dragon Quest or even monster-catching RPGs.

The same title has also been so popular in Japan that it resulted in Square Enix asking fans to consider the Switch eShop version if they couldn't get hold of the physical release.