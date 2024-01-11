Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 11th Jan, 2024 02:45 GMT]:

A new update about Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour has been released. This includes a look at the timetable for the event as well as merchandise information. This event will take place between 27th and 28th January.

Dragon Ball fans can look forward to multiple new updates about the Dragon Ball video games as well as a panel for the newly announced title Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. In addition to this, Bandai Namco will be showing off the upcoming DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Fans of the anime can also look forward to a special Dragon Ball Daima panel, including some new artwork from Akira Toriyama.





Day 1 will feature a "Sand Lan Exclusive Movie Night" and here's the Day 2 outline: