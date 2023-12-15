During The Game Awards, Nintendo shared a new (and stunning) piece of artwork for its award-winning game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, featuring Link against the backdrop of the sky islands.

Many fans were quite taken with it at the time, and if you have been eager for a wallpaper version of this new artwork, you can now actually purchase it for just 50 Platinum Points in North America. And for anyone located in Europe, it's a completely free download.

"The Game Awards 2023 has honored Nintendo with the Best Action/Adventure award for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Thank you to fans everywhere for your continued support! To celebrate, a new digital reward with artwork featuring Link is now available."

As you can see, this wallpaper is available for both desktop and mobile, so you can display it on whatever device you choose.

Tears of the Kingdom took out "best action/adventure" game at this year's awards, and was also up against games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2 for 'Game of the Year'. In the end, Baldur's Gate 3 won the big award of the night.

The creator and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, has also revealed this year's show reached a new viewership milestone of 118 million global livestreams, making it "the most watched show" in TGA's 10 year history. You can catch up on The Game Awards in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: