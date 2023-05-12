We don't often hear much about the game engines behind the latest Nintendo releases, but today is a little different with some news about the latest Switch title The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

According to dataminer OatmealDome (via GoNintendo), Link's new adventure is running on a Nintendo engine iteration dubbed "ModuleSystem", and is the same build powering titles like Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports (& utilising FSR1).

"The best name we have for it so far is “ModuleSystem”...in terms of the [Tears of the Kingdom] internals, it looks quite different compared to Breath of the Wild."





In a surprising twist, it appears Tears of the Kingdom is actually built on the engine used by Nintendo Switch Sports and Splatoon 3!?



I was not expecting this.



It goes to show just how versatile Nintendo's game engines can be - jumping from online team-based experiences to a gyro-focused game and then the open-world gameplay of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

