Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has won all sorts of awards since its arrival earlier this year, and now to top it off it's taken out EDGE's 'Game of the Year' award.

The outlet placed it ahead of games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Along with this, Tears of the Kingdom also took out best Nintendo game, and Nintendo won the best publisher award as well. Here is Edge's GOTY top 10:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Baldur's Gate 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Humanity Cocoon Alan Wake 2 Charts of Sennar Street Fighter 6 A Highland Song Counter-Strike 2

Tears of the Kingdom also took out the 'best action/adventure' at The Game Awards as well as the 'Nintendo GOTY' at the Golden Joystick Awards. And here on Nintendo Life, it's had just as much success.