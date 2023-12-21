As we get closer to the end of 2023, a lot of sites are starting to compile all sorts of data to illustrate the year in games. The team at GamesIndustry.biz has put together its own "year in numbers" infographic, and one game that features throughout is the award-winning title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It has placed in the "top 3" best-selling games of the year in both the United States and the United Kingdom (note: digital sales not included). Additionally, in Japan, it was also the "best-selling boxed" game of the year. On Metacritic, it placed in the top three highest-scored games, and in terms of its web footprint, it was the third "most covered" game of the year.

Nintendo was also the third "most covered" games company online in 2023, according to data from ICO. You can see the infographic in full on GamesIndustry.biz. It also shares some data about physical and digital sales, along with the popularity of mobile gaming. At the 2023 Game Awards recently, Tears of the Kingdom was awarded best action/adventure game: