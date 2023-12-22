Nintendo is made up of all sorts of talented individuals but one person who probably deserves a little more respect is Hidemaro Fujibayashi. He's been a director on the series since 2001 and was most recently credited on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

With this in mind, he's now been featured in the seventh annual edition of 'Variety500', which recognises him as one of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. Here's exactly what the website had to say about Fujibayashi and his involvement with the Zelda series over the years:

Hidemaro Fujibayashi - Director, Entertainment Planning & Development, Group No. 3

It’s hard to find someone more essential to the success of the Nintendo Switch than Fujibayashi, who currently directs new mainline games for Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, working in lockstep with Eiji Aonuma, its longtime producer who directed several of its flagship titles. Fujibayashi first worked on “Zelda” through several handheld games developed via Capcom, before joining the company and directing 2011’s “Skyward Sword” for the Wii. Fujibayashi then held a command of March 2017’s Switch launch title “Breath of the Wild” that delivered instant success for both the game and the console. Six years later, “Tears of the Kingdom” did it again. The first Nintendo pricetag to hit $70, the May release exceeded expectations from critics and gamers alike, with more than 10 million copies sold in its first three days. By the end of September, sales reached nearly 20 million, making it the ninth bestselling Switch title since the console’s release, and “Tears of the Kingdom” later won best action and adventure game at the Game Awards.

2023 has arguably been one of the strongest years ever for Zelda, thanks to the release of Tears of the Kingdom on Switch. An infographic earlier this week highlighted how the title was one of the top-selling games across multiple regions this year and also one of the highest-rated games of 2023.

The same title has also taken out the 'best action/adventure' at The Game Awards as well as the 'Nintendo GOTY' at the Golden Joystick Awards. Fujibayashi previously worked on titles like Breath of the Wild, so it's safe to say the Zelda series is in good hands under his direction.

Other Nintendo employees featured in this year's 'Variety500' list included Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa and Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. Both of these Nintendo leaders have been featured in previous years.