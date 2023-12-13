It's that time — the annual tradition of seeing just how much time you've spent playing your Nintendo Switch!
That's right, Nintendo has dropped its Nintendo Switch 2023 Year In Review. This year's edition breaks things down by how many games you've played this year, how many hours in total, what your top three most-played games are, and what game you played the most per month.
We'll of course be sharing all of our stats in the coming days, so keep an eye out for that. Here's last year's edition for you, just in case you want to see what we were doing in 2022: