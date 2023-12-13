It's that time — the annual tradition of seeing just how much time you've spent playing your Nintendo Switch!

That's right, Nintendo has dropped its Nintendo Switch 2023 Year In Review. This year's edition breaks things down by how many games you've played this year, how many hours in total, what your top three most-played games are, and what game you played the most per month.





See your pic.twitter.com/yV3TkR11JV Look back at all the fun you had with #NintendoSwitch games in 2023 with a personalized wrap-up! You can see what you played most, choose your favorite game of the year, and share your stats with friends.See your #NintendoSwitch2023 Year in Review here: https://t.co/5VR8vnCX1I December 13, 2023

We'll of course be sharing all of our stats in the coming days, so keep an eye out for that. Here's last year's edition for you, just in case you want to see what we were doing in 2022: