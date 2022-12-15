Just this week Nintendo has provided us with our Switch Year in Review - a round-up of our most-played games for 2022 and in which months we were obsessed by them. Aside from a touching reminder that Big Bowser is always watching, the summaries provide a nice look at the year in focus, flagging the games that we loved, yes, but also prompting a certain amount of self-inspection when we inevitably think "wait, I threw all those hours into that?!"
If you are curious and want to check out how your Switch time was spent in 2022, head over to the following Nintendo page, sign into your account and let the memories come rushing back.
The festive season is, of course, a time for giving and some of us Nintendo Life-ers have come together to give you all the gift of our Year in Review lists (what do you mean "I would have preferred socks"??) A selection of the team have broken down their reports below, ranging from the obvious to the games we'd rather not admit to have played that much.
Have a read through our year's takings and then keep the gift giving going by sharing your most-played games in the comments below. Happy reading!
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Most-played games, 2022:
Somebody was torn up over the lack of Zelda content this year now weren't they! Yep, two of my three entries for 2022 might be considered Zelda-likes but I have really enjoyed what each has brought to the table for me this year. Tunic landing in second place is a credit to just how much I enjoyed that game (it's also a credit to just how stuck I got in certain sections, but my perseverance speaks for itself). On the flip side, Moonlighter has been my comfort food. It might not have released in 2022, but this was the year I discovered how much I enjoy my Zelda-likes when I get the chance to run a little shop as a side-hustle.
Splatoon 3 up top is no surprise at all. I genuinely questioned whether to renew my NSO subscription this time around and Splatoon 3 convinced me to stay. I've got many more hours to give to this one yet...
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
Most-played games 2022:
This year’s ‘most-played’ stats for me are honestly pretty disappointing to behold. Indeed, I played so little of my Switch this year (having a newborn will do that), that I imagine almost all of the games I booted up could have potentially made the top three; it’s been that close. Needless to say, the only game from the list that I can genuinely say with any confidence that I loved was Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Personally, Bayonetta 3 was a disappointment, and while Pokémon Scarlet started off strong, the increasingly bland open world really put me off the experience.
Otherwise, some of my most treasured games this year — Signalis, OlliOlli World, etc — are significantly shorter experiences, so I’m not surprised they didn’t make the cut.
Alana Hagues, Staff Writer
Most-played games 2022:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Violet
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Wow, can you tell what genre and what kind of games I like to play? These stats aren’t surprising to me at all – it sort of comes with the territory of loving RPGs. Plus, for Pokémon Violet, I reviewed it and wrote a bunch of guides for it. So that helped tip me over the 100-hour mark on that one. AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative and Trails from Zero aren’t too far behind Legends: Arceus (AI because I played it once and then my partner played through it when he visited).
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is at almost 170 hours and I still haven’t done everything. I will! And I’ll be back for next year’s DLC. So it might pop up on next year’s review.
Kate Gray, Staff Writer
Most-played games 2022:
- Slay the Spire
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Pokémon Scarlet
I'm always a bit disappointed with my "Most Played" stats, since it doesn't necessarily reflect what I enjoyed the most, but this year isn't bad. I did play a LOT of Slay the Spire after Backlog Club ignited something within me, and Rune Factory was easy to just dump several hours into every evening. Pokémon Scarlet probably doesn't come close to those two, but since I was helping with guides, it makes sense! I think Disney Dreamlight Valley would be on here too, but I've been playing it through PC Game Pass. All in all, a pretty good Most Played for my 2022!
Gavin Lane, Editor
With such a colossal backlog to my name, I'm pleasantly surprised that two of my top three are 2022 releases. Sure, the first was nostalgia-marinated comfort food made out of 30-year-old Sega platformers, and the second was one I played for review, but still. Having dipped my toe into a bunch of games, many of them relatively short, I can't argue with this result.
With the recent announcement of Hades II, I'm pleased I finally got that one under my belt, too. Sure, I still need to escape Hades several more times to get the full story, but I'm well on my way. Having now cleared another substantial backlog of mine — all the rescheduled social events and assorted obligations that got pushed back due to the pandemic — I'm hoping I'll get more leisure time in 2023 to enjoy more video games.
Who am I kidding? This time next year my top three will be 1) Tears of the Kingdom, 2) some retro collection or other, and 3) Hades again. Hey, doesn't sound too bad.
Liam Doolan, News Reporter
Most-played games 2022:
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Splatoon 3
- Pokémon Scarlet
It might have been released late in the year, but it turns out I've put so many hours into Pokémon Scarlet now that it's already made the top three of my most-played Switch games in 2022. A bit like Breath of the Wild, I often just find myself getting lost in the open grassy plains for hours on end. I see one Pokémon in the distance, then another...and another, and it just doesn't stop until I catch them all. My second most-played Switch game this year goes to Splatoon 3. I've queued in lobbies for hours on end, and while I haven't always had the smoothest online experience, I've certainly played my fair share of matches. I've also had plenty of successful Salmon Run missions. And my most played game of the year...drum roll... goes to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While it's not a full-blown open-world experience like Scarlet and Violet, when it was released at the start of the year, it was still a standout moment in the history of the series stepping out into a fully 3D world.
Alex Olney, Video Producer
Most-played games 2022:
- Splatoon 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- No Man's Sky
I think what's most surprising is the fact that all three of my most-played games are games that came out this year. If you'd asked me without all this shiny info what I'd played most I'd probably have said something like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the numbers don't lie. I think it's a testament to just what a fabulous job Hello Games has done that No Man's Sky – a two month-old game – is one of my most played games of these fine twelve months. As for Splatoon 3, I would have been more shocked if it hadn't made the cut. I've played that thing to death across multiple accounts, and for review purposes.
Felix Sanchez, Video Producer
Most-played games 2022:
I never thought that Splatoon 3 would hook me as much as it did. I played that and ONLY that for a good month - it was just THAT fun! - Splatoon had never really clicked before, but something magical happened where I (get this) got good. I had some good friends who could help me improve tremendously with some feedback, and it was just an amazing feeling swimming around, listening to Candy Coated Rocks and reaching S rank for the first time!
I also finally got around to properly play Xenoblade Chronicles DE and MAN was it worth the wait! Incredible storytelling that just kept going and expanding. The world-building and monsters were impressive to a whole other level, and don’t even get me started on the music. Absolutely fantastic game that I’m glad is one of my most played games this year.
And lastly, there’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is just a comfort game at this point. It was wonderful to have 24 new tracks through the Booster Course Pass, and I simply can’t wait to see what the next DLC wave brings with it!
All in all a solid year, already excited just thinking about all the wonderful games and epic new adventures I will embark on in 2023!
Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer
Most-played games 2022:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Knockout Home Fitness
- Valkyria Chronicles
Placing third on my list is none other than a title from the sacred backlog of shame: Valkyria Chronicles. Yep, the original entry, and this after I played to completion Valkyria Chronicles IV and having the entire plot spoiled by the terrific anime. 35 days translated to 58 hours later I have this at long last with 100% completion. We really need a complete collection or a new entry in the series.
Silver medal goes to discipline, discipline, and discipline: Knockout Home Fitness was on my Switch cartridge slot 200 days in a row. A slight downgrade considering those 300 days straight in Ring Fit Adventure last year but I assure I sweat out a lot bad things to the body in those 74 hours. Looking forward to Kenshiro taking this spot in 2023.
No real shock for the gold award: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 swept most of my Summer (32 days straight) in an incredible 101 hours long journey that I will never be able to forget. A true luxury, I’m incredibly thankful to have been able to experience this stellar entry in the series.
There's a peek at our Years in Review, but what was your's like? We have a brand new poll feature where you can put in your own entries and vote to agree with others. Take this shiny new toy for a spin below before leaving a comment on your results!
Comments (29)
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (135 hours)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (134 hours)
Triangle Strategy (95 hours)
A ton of games that I played for 50+ hours, though. Really good year all-around for the console.
My Top 3 were Persona 5 Royal, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and Pokémon Scarlet. Not a bad year.
Darksiders III (around 40 hours this year)
Tormented Souls (close to 25 hours)
3rd: I'm not sure, but probably Resident Evil 5 or 6
Added the most hours to Minecraft this year. It’s fun, and I enjoy it, but it’s also easier to add time to when the kids like to play with me.
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Rune Factory's 4 Special
Pokemon Scarlet
(And the all time always forever Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak)
Pokemon legends was my most played and also my game of the year.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - 190 hours
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - 20 hours
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - 50 hours
Perhaps predictably, my top three were:
Pokemon Violet (50 hours)
Pokemon Legends Arceus (39 hours)
Pokemon Shining Pearl (24 hours)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3 are my most played games this year. I replayed through Forgotten Land some more times and have been doing various runs with the powers. Splatoon, I have been playing online and also beat the single player campaign. Also played a lot of the Super Nintendo service.
My most played vane of the year is the same game I suspect has been my most played game every year since it released, Rocket League. It will likely continue to be for the next few years too, whether that be on Switch, its successor or a rival console.
Smash
MLB the Show 22
N64
My top 3 were: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (74h), Rune Factory 5 (74h) and the NSO N64 App (67h). My playtime was relatively low this year unfortunately due to getting back into Guild Wars 2 and an overall lack of time but it was a pretty great year for the Switch overall. I have a ton of games that I have bought this year and are now sitting in my backlog.
Mine are Tetris Effect, Puyo Tetris 2 and Disaster Report 4, lol.. I played through the latter twice, once as a nice character and once as a sex crazed gold digger. First time playing a Disaster Report game and absolutely loved it.
Mine are Tetris Effect, Puyo Tetris 2 (played them online loads) and Disaster Report 4.. I played through the latter twice, once as a nice character and once as a sex crazed gold digger. First time playing a Disaster Report game and absolutely loved it.
Surprised there aren't any big Monster Hunter fans on staff, though admittedly I haven't made it back to Sunbreak either. As always, too many games, too little time.
Ironically Nintendo thinks the game I've played the most is Overwatch 2 because its merged it with the original. I think I only played that twice before deleting it.
After that it's Slay the Spire and No Man's Sky
Splatoon 3
Triangle Strategy
Pokémon Arceus
Grapple Dog and incredibly Arceus which is surprising as I don’t get Pokémon!!!
1. Pokemon Legends Arceus (228 Hours)
2. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (202 Hours)
3. Pokemon Shield (158 Hours)
....can you tell which series I like?
If we were to go strictly by a 'one per series' rule though, I'd also have Splatoon 3 (96 Hours) and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (86 Hours) on here. I'd say the amount of time I put into a game is a big indicator of how much I enjoyed it and every game I've listed here has been one I've adored at one point or another. Very happy with this year!
Minecraft / Rocket League / Snes Online (just Mario Kart)
If they had have done the review at the end of the year then I would expect splatoon 3 to have been in there.
I'm known for staying current with my games, so it was no surprise that my top 3 were:-
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Alien: Isolation
Luigi's Mansion 3
All started for the first time this year and played to completion.
I spent 123 hours with Pokemon Shield, engaging in competitive ranked battles.
My #1 most played though? Pokemon Unite, with which I spent a staggering (and surprising) 198 hours. ...I regret nothing.
Damn fine year.
My most played were In ascending order :Shining Pearl, Super Animal Royale and Sunbreak.
Played less games overall, clocking in at 39 and i only beat 22 of those, but i tried a lot of new stuff.
Happy surprises were God Eater 3, Origami King and Fatal Frame :MoBW.
The worst game, by a fair sight, i played this year was Torchlight 3. Just brutal. Life-changingly awful. Overlapping menus aren’t opaque and theres a bunch of them, so it’s text over text. Terrible performance, and clearly unfinished ideas abound. I questioned the existence of happiness. Try it and weep.
Great year, though.
P.S. Gotta mention that i beat Super Castlevania 4 for the first time yesterday. I’ve cleared the 3 mainline NES games, but had never beaten the SNES title. It’s bothered me for years. Yay me!
My most played this year are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The legend of zelda skyward sword and Pokemon legends arceus
The games i played 3 years or longer are Mario Kart 8 deluxe, super mario 3d all stars and breath of the wild
My top three were:
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (195 hours)
Pokémon Violet (114 hours)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (71 hours)
Followed by:
Famicom Online (59 hours)
Nintendo 64 Online (47 hours)
Sonic Origins (47 hours)
I played both Pokémon games until I completed their respective Pokédex and had a blast with both.
Kirby’s just fun and charming and I kept playing it until I got a perfect file. My play time probably would have less if I had realized earlier that beating the best time on challenges don’t count toward completion.
I replay the classic Mario’s and Kirby’s Adventure over and over again, each dozens of times year. I prefer the Japanese versions cause they’re a little more challenging.
Surprised about the N64 Online
Sonic is my favourite mascot after Mario, so Sonic Orgins doesn’t surprise me.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Danganronpa V3 (I played the entire trilogy, but even if I combined the times as Danganronpa Decadence, it would still be less than the time spent on XC3)
The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Guess what genre I like...
Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Pokemon Legends Arceus were my most played games.
Splatoon 3 and XC3 weren't surprising but I found it interesting that Legends Arceus was up there since I didn't get around to the post game content. I'm having more fun with Violet so that will probably end up surpassing it in hours played by the time the new year actually gets here.
Lots of great JRPGs for Switch this year! I didn't even get a chance to start to Persona 5.
My 3 Most Play Nintendo Switch Games of 2022 are these:
Tap here to load 29 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...