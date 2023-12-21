After a brief delay, we now have our first look at the UK boxed charts and things are looking pretty unsurprising up top.
EA Sports FC 24 has managed to score first place for the fourth week in a row, with Switch accounting for 25% of the game's sales (PS5 takes 34%, PS4 has 21% and Xbox Series picks up the remaining 20%). Hogwarts Legacy lands in second, pushing Super Mario Bros. Wonder down into the bronze position once again.
Elsewhere, things are very much as you would expect to find them. The top ten remains relatively unchanged (bar the surprise appearance from Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at eighth), with the regular Switch titles in the running. What is nice to see, however, is Super Mario RPG climb back into the top 20, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also seeing a bump in popularity.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
3
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
2
|3
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
4
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
7
|
5
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
5
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|
7
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
10
|9
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
9
|10
|
Minecraft
|
24
|11
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
5
|12
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
17
|13
|Sonic Superstars
|
23
|14
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
19
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
20
|16
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
13
|17
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
29
|18
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
22
|19
|Super Mario RPG
|
19
|20
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
21
|21
|Bluey: The Videogame
|
11
|22
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
28
|23
|Wreckfest
|
37
|24
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
27
|25
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|26
|F1 23
|
25
|27
|
Elden Ring
|
30
|28
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|29
|Gran Turismo 7
|
-
|30
|
NBA 2K24
|
-
|31
|Super Mario Party
|
15
|32
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
31
|33
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|34
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|35
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|36
|Minecraft Legends
|
33
|37
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
34
|38
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
39
|39
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
-
|40
|God of War Ragnarok
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 6
I feel like that Nintendo percentage should prompt EA to put more sports games on switch. They obviously have an audience.
The big share increase for the Switch version of FC 24 tells me the week before this one was possibly plagued by some supply issues. Also ehi, Super Mario RPG returns in Top 20, nice!
More over (as usual ) an I ask for the platform splits for Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Superstars and NBA 2K24?
The fact that Super Mario RPG got back into the top 20 is impressive. I guess more are starting to get into the game.
Super Mario over MW3, even without digital sales accounted for Nintendo games: This restores my faith in humanity.
@Serpenterror Mario games always have staying power though. Shouldnt be shock to still see Wonder in top 10 in most regions through early 2024 aswell
@Max_the_German
This is a retail-only chart for all games, not just Nintendo titles.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...