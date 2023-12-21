EA Sports FC 24
Image: Electronic Arts

After a brief delay, we now have our first look at the UK boxed charts and things are looking pretty unsurprising up top.

EA Sports FC 24 has managed to score first place for the fourth week in a row, with Switch accounting for 25% of the game's sales (PS5 takes 34%, PS4 has 21% and Xbox Series picks up the remaining 20%). Hogwarts Legacy lands in second, pushing Super Mario Bros. Wonder down into the bronze position once again.

Elsewhere, things are very much as you would expect to find them. The top ten remains relatively unchanged (bar the surprise appearance from Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at eighth), with the regular Switch titles in the running. What is nice to see, however, is Super Mario RPG climb back into the top 20, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also seeing a bump in popularity.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube
Watch on YouTube

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24

3

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

2

 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4

 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

7

5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

5

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8

7

Nintendo Switch Sports

14

 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

10

 9

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

9

 10

Minecraft

24

 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

5

 12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

17

 13 Sonic Superstars

23

 14

Assassin's Creed Mirage

19

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20

 16 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

13

 17

Grand Theft Auto V

29

 18 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

22

 19
 Super Mario RPG

19

 20
 Just Dance 2024 Edition

21

 21
 Bluey: The Videogame

11

 22

Cyberpunk 2077

28

 23
 Wreckfest

37

 24
 Just Dance 2023 Edition

27

 25
 EA Sports UFC 5

-

 26
 F1 23

25

 27

Elden Ring

30

 28
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

-

 29
 Gran Turismo 7

-

 30

NBA 2K24

-

 31
 Super Mario Party

15

 32
 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

31

 33
 Mario Party Superstars

-

 34
 Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 35
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 36
 Minecraft Legends

33

 37
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

34

 38

Super Mario Odyssey

39

 39
 Fortnite Transformers Pack

-

 40
 God of War Ragnarok

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.