After a brief delay, we now have our first look at the UK boxed charts and things are looking pretty unsurprising up top.

EA Sports FC 24 has managed to score first place for the fourth week in a row, with Switch accounting for 25% of the game's sales (PS5 takes 34%, PS4 has 21% and Xbox Series picks up the remaining 20%). Hogwarts Legacy lands in second, pushing Super Mario Bros. Wonder down into the bronze position once again.

Elsewhere, things are very much as you would expect to find them. The top ten remains relatively unchanged (bar the surprise appearance from Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at eighth), with the regular Switch titles in the running. What is nice to see, however, is Super Mario RPG climb back into the top 20, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also seeing a bump in popularity.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy 2 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 7 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 5 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 10 9 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9 10 Minecraft 24 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 5 12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 17 13 Sonic Superstars 23 14 Assassin's Creed Mirage 19 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 20 16 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 13 17 Grand Theft Auto V 29 18 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

22 19

Super Mario RPG 19 20

Just Dance 2024 Edition

21 21

Bluey: The Videogame

11 22

Cyberpunk 2077 28 23

Wreckfest

37 24

Just Dance 2023 Edition

27 25

EA Sports UFC 5

- 26

F1 23

25 27

Elden Ring 30 28

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - 29

Gran Turismo 7

- 30

NBA 2K24 - 31

Super Mario Party

15 32

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

31 33

Mario Party Superstars

- 34

Red Dead Redemption 2

- 35

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 36

Minecraft Legends 33 37

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

34 38

Super Mario Odyssey 39 39

Fortnite Transformers Pack

- 40

God of War Ragnarok



[Compiled by GfK]

