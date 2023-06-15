After much hype and even some technical hiccups, Grasshopper Manufacture was finally able to air its special "Direct" presentation today. Following a reveal of Shadows of the Damned, it's now teased the game will "probably" be coming to "all current platforms".

While this is open to interpretation, last week Goichi "Suda51" Suda commented on social media about how fans would "probably" be able to play it handheld as well. The Switch is also technically a "current" generation system, so hopefully, it means it is part of Grasshopper's release plans.

Suda51: "We're gonna be releasing the Shadows of the Damned Remaster! You can play it handheld, too (probably)."

Shadows of the Damned was originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011. It invited players to take on the role of the demon hunter Garcia who embarks on an action-packed adventure to save his true love. Here's a bit about his backstory and what this game has to offer:

"Originally released in June 2011, Shadows of the Damned invited gamers to assume the role of Garcia, a hard-as-nails, leather-clad, motorcycle-riding professional demon hunter who finds his true love kidnapped by vengeance-seeking demons. As he explores the furthest reaches of the netherworld, Garcia battles through Hell and back, with danger and turmoil around every corner. Gamers will find themselves challenged by demented puzzles and thrust into gruesome battles with vile and deformed creatures that can only come from the darkest recesses of Hell. More details will be revealed about the remaster at Grasshopper Direct next week!"

Towards the end of the show, Suda51 also teased what could be a new project. At this stage, it's unclear what exactly it might be, but if we hear any developments, we'll let you know. Here's what Suda had to say about it:

Suda51: "Is this OK...? Our next game is right here onscreen..." (points to television screen)

You can catch this scene around the 10 minute mark in the video below. There were also fake ads throughout the broadcast, which may or may not be teasers of what's to come...