2023 has been quite the year for Mario, huh? Nintendo's prize plumber has had his own movie, a brand-new 2D platformer and an RPG-make thrown in for good measure. Just to put the icing on the cake, he's now appearing in a handful of Tetris 99 crossover Grands Prix too, with the Super Mario Bros. Wonder event now underway.

From today (15th December) until 19th December, you can take part in Tetris 99's battles with Wonder-inspired pieces taking centre stage. As you play, you'll receive points, 100 of which can be used on a tie-in Mario Wonder theme, so you can keep the Mushroom Kingdom vibes going permanently.

This event follows the likes of WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, all of which have been treated to similar tie-ins in recent months. Remember, to get involved you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription (and an eye for Tetris doesn't hurt, either).

