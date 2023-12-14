Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of relaxing city builders, then the adorable zen-like Pan'orama from Awaken Realms might be up your street.

Launching on the US eShop today (December 14th, with an EU release to follow in January), Pan'orama is a puzzle simulation in which you place hexagonal tiles to build a stunning, abstract landscape. Completing quests and building specific biomes will net you points and unlock further themed tiles, allowing you to branch out and create completely new areas.

Looking at the launch trailer for Switch, we're loving the aesthetics and accompanying music. It's got oodles of personality and its visuals almost remind us of the 'Go' franchise from Square Enix.

Here's some more info from Awaken Realms:

- Discover a wide variety of structures with unique abilities! In Pan'orama, you will discover a wide range of structures, each with their own unique abilities that will enhance your landscape creation process. Whether you want to create a serene forest surrounding a forester's lodge, an endless ocean full of geysers or a bustling city filled with unique buildings, the possibilities are limitless. - Relax with soothing puzzles or make it a fun challenge! While Pan'orama is designed to be a relaxing and soothing experience, it also offers plenty of challenges for players who want to test their skills and take their creativity to the next level. You can compete against other players by beating their high scores and create even more impressive landscapes. So whether you want to unwind with a relaxing puzzle game or push yourself to achieve new heights, Pan'orama has something for everyone. - Pet cute animals while taking a break from creating your own paradise! And if you need a break from creating stunning landscapes, why not take a moment to pet the cats and other cute animals that roam around your creations? The inhabitants of this colorful world would surely love some pets and attention!

Pan'orama is available on the US eShop now for $19.99.

Will you be adding this one to your Switch collection? Let us know if Pan'orama tickles your fancy with a comment in the usual place.