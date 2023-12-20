Everyone loves Mario Kart, right?

Well okay, maybe not everyone, but a lot of people sure do. One person who seems to have a soft spot for the racing franchise is 'Dallas Stars' hockey goalkeeper Scott Wedgewood, who debuted a Mario Kart-themed mask designed by artist Dave Gunnarsson (thanks, Polygon).

The mask showcases several elements from Mario Kart, including Baby Peach (which Wedgewood says is a reference to his upcoming daughter), a couple of his teammates riding in a vehicle from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the iconic Mario star coloured green to represent the Dallas Stars.

It's a lovely design and a great way for Wedgewood to represent the important people in his life. In speaking with Polygon, he goes on to say that he's been into gaming - and particularly Nintendo - for most of his life, stating: