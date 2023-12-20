Mario Kart 8
Image: Nintendo

Everyone loves Mario Kart, right?

Well okay, maybe not everyone, but a lot of people sure do. One person who seems to have a soft spot for the racing franchise is 'Dallas Stars' hockey goalkeeper Scott Wedgewood, who debuted a Mario Kart-themed mask designed by artist Dave Gunnarsson (thanks, Polygon).

The mask showcases several elements from Mario Kart, including Baby Peach (which Wedgewood says is a reference to his upcoming daughter), a couple of his teammates riding in a vehicle from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the iconic Mario star coloured green to represent the Dallas Stars.

It's a lovely design and a great way for Wedgewood to represent the important people in his life. In speaking with Polygon, he goes on to say that he's been into gaming - and particularly Nintendo - for most of his life, stating:

“Being ’92 born, we grew up with the Nintendo, Sega Genesis, GameCube, Nintendo 64 — pretty much one of everything. Last year on Christmas, my wife got me a Nintendo Switch for the plane rides, and a couple of guys had them. I have a gaming screen I bring on the plane, and you plug in the Switch and we had four guys playing last year. We’d get games going.”

What do you make of Wedgewood's mask design? Let us know your opinion with a comment in the usual place.

