With the release of the sixth and final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, the latest entry in Nintendo's top-rated racing franchise is presumably fully content complete.

So with that now done, where on earth does the franchise go from here? It's probably safe to assume that Nintendo has a firm idea of what the next Mario Kart game will look like, but in the spirit of wishful thinking, our lovely video producers Felix, Alex, and Zion are here to discuss their thoughts.

Should the new entry bring in more characters from Nintendo's IP? Should there be character-specific items like in Double Dash? There's so much potential with the next game and we'd love to hear what you fine folks think too.