The holidays are very close right now, but there's no need to wait for Delibird to come down the chimney and deliver your presents — you can go catch them right now in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

There are actually two different Delibird-esque events going on right now in Paldea. First up, let's talk about the Delivery Pokémon itself.

Mass Outbreaks of Delibird will be appearing across Paldea, Kitakami, and the Terarium from today until 24th December, 3:59pm PT. This means it'll be easier to find large groups of the Pokémon, plus Shiny Delibird is also more likely to appear in these groups.





For more details, visit our events page ➡️ pic.twitter.com/2DCTkzHBOd

The next event is more Delibird-adjacent than actually focusing on Delibird itself. Iron Bundle, the Paradox Pokémon based on Delibird, is currently appearing in 7-Star Tera Raids, and it has the Mightiest Mark.

That means this metallic 'mon will be pretty tough to catch, but if you do, well, congrats! What a great holiday treat for yourself and your team. This event is also going on until 24th December, 3:59pm PT. So be quick! You'll also need to have unlocked 7-Star Raids in order to get this one — that means, look out for the black crystals across the world.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet isn't quite over yet, as those who have beaten both DLCs will be able to experience a free epilogue next month.