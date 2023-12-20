Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The journey through Pokémon Scarlet & Violet isn't over just yet. The Pokémon Company has announced that it will release a free epilogue for the game on 11th January 2024.

With The Teal Mask, which launched in September, and last week's The Indigo Disk, we thought the story to this Paldean adventure was over. But we'll be returning to the land of Kitakami with our friends from the Academy very soon. The epilogue — which is unrelated to an update coming in late January to fix a handful of bugs — will be available on 11th January at 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 12th January 12am AEST.

The brief trailer doesn't give much away, but there is a little teaser at the end for something peach-shaped. This is almost definitely linked to something dataminers have dug up, but we won't mention that here. To access the epilogue, you will need to "complete a certain postgame event" in the base game and complete both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk storylines.

If you haven't yet got around to The Indigo Disk, the second part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass, then check out our thoughts; we came away a little bit disappointed: