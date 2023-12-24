Viewtiful Joe 2 - BAB
Taking a look at last week's procedings, the lovely Trace Memory went head-to-head as North America took on Europe and Japan. The former won the vote with a respectable 58%, so well done North America!

Moving on to this week, we've got Viewtiful Joe 2 entering the ring. The second (and sadly, final) mainline entry in Capcom's franchise landed in 2004 but sadly didn't set the world on fire. Weak sales turned Capcom away from the franchise and we've yet to receive a third game to this day (though Kamiya really wants to make one, apparently).

We've got different designs from North America, Europe, and Japan this week; a full three-way brawl, so let's get cracking!

North America

The North American design is somehow more action-packed than the others, with Viewtiful Joe and Sexy Sylvia (yes, that's her actual name) leaping into the fray against a beautiful blue sky in the background. It's a colourful image and really sells us on the general premise of the game. Good stuff!

Europe

Europe's approach, meanwhile, is a tad more abstract. We've got the two protagonists striking seriously cool poses once again, with a film reel floating around in in the background. The overall colour choice here is similar to the first game in Europe (unless you wound up with the pink variant), so it's a nice continuation.

Japan

Japan's is perhaps even more abstract, and showcases a heavy black outline around the two characters. We've got a film reel border along the sides of the box in a similar approach to the first game, and the use of red here is visually very striking. We like it!

