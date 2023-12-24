Hello one and all, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Taking a look at last week's procedings, the lovely Trace Memory went head-to-head as North America took on Europe and Japan. The former won the vote with a respectable 58%, so well done North America!

Moving on to this week, we've got Viewtiful Joe 2 entering the ring. The second (and sadly, final) mainline entry in Capcom's franchise landed in 2004 but sadly didn't set the world on fire. Weak sales turned Capcom away from the franchise and we've yet to receive a third game to this day (though Kamiya really wants to make one, apparently).

We've got different designs from North America, Europe, and Japan this week; a full three-way brawl, so let's get cracking!