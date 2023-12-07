Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pokémon Company has shared the final trailer for The Indigo Disk, part 2 of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Expansion Pass, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which is out on 14th December.

The trailer is jam-packed full of new details, such as returning Gym Leader fights, a new look for a certain character from The Teal Mask, the new Blueberry Quests, and the return of multiple Legendary Pokémon from previous generations.

That's right, you'll be able to catch 'mons like Moltres, Suicune, Rayquaza, and many other Legedaries at the Blueberry Academy. You'll need to complete the main story of the DLC before you can unlock this feature, which is available through those Blueberry Quests (abbreviated to BBQ, amusingly).

Koraidon and Miraidon will be able to fly once you progress far enough into the DLC, and there's also the Synchro Machine, a new feature that will allow you to see the world through the eyes of Pokémon. You can even engage in combat while using this feature. To unlock it, you need to help one of the scientists at the Terarium.