Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever since the release of the Pokémon GO Plus wristband, there have been a handful of 'auto-catching' imitators keen to bring something new to catching 'em all. But many of these (including the catchily named Pokémon GO Plus +) have suffered from the same issue: after a while, they will disconnect from the game.

For the most part, until now this problem was only remedied by manually reconnecting the device, but Brook Gaming's Pocket iRecatcher is on the way to make this necessary step a little more automatic.

This is not necessarily a new feature — PhotoFast's 247 Catcher boasted the same feat when it was released late last year — but the market is expanding and this compact device is providing another option.

The Pocket iRecatcher is now available to back on Kickstarter, where it promises to "Enhance your Pokémon Go Plus+ for a complete and more relaxed gaming experience". Auto Reconnection seems to be the star of the show for the iRecatcher — monitoring the connection status of your auto-catch device of choice and bringing things back online within seven seconds when it detects a drop-off — but the hardware also offers an Auto-Tap feature to make Gyms and Raids that bit more effortless.

A full summary of the device's features can be found below:

Auto Reconnection Mode — Uninterrupted Pokémon Catching

The iRecatcher's "Auto-Reconnect" feature utilises advanced "image recognition" technology to monitor the connection status of the catching device in real-time. When it detects a disconnection, it automatically reconncets within 7 seconds, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted Pokémon adventure for you! Catch 'em all. iRecatcher supports Pokémon GO Plus+ and most automatic catching devices, acting as your personal Pokémon companion to guarantee uninterrupted catching while you're on the hunt.

Auto Tap Mode — Easily Challenge Gyms

iRecatcher also features an astonishing "Auto-Tap" function, utilising advanced "surround-sensing clicking" technology. This not only allows trainers to see the click locations but also enables rapid output at ten clicks per second. It effortlessly handles raids and gym battles, making your adventure filled with ease and enjoyment.

As is always the way with Pokémon GO companion devices, the proof will be in the pudding with this one. We will be testing the Pocket iRecatcher in the coming months, putting it through its paces to see how it matches up against the rest of the auto-catching market. Until then, you can find more information about the Pocket iRecatcher on its Kickstarter page.