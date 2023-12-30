Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be making a return on the Switch next year and while we've already seen some ratings pop up online, it's now also been rated by the ESRB.

It's received a rating of 'E' for "Everyone" and contains "mild fantasy violence" and "mild suggestive themes" with "no interactive elements". Here's the description which also notes how there's some "brief flirtatious dialogue" and "exaggerated proportions":

"This is an adventure role-playing game in which players help Mario rescue Princess Peach from an alien group. As players traverse whimsical worlds, they interact with characters and engage in turn-/puzzle-based combat against paper creatures. Players use various attacks (e.g., boot stomp, hammer strike, fire balls) against cartoony enemies that disappear into stars and coins. A handful of characters engage in brief flirtatious dialogue (e.g., “Aren't you a fine specimen of a man”; “Perhaps if I…grabbed you and gave you a little sugar”), and/or are designed with large chests/exaggerated proportions."

In comparison, the original ESRB GameCube rating of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was rated 'E' for "Everyone" as well, and featured "mild cartoon violence" with "no interactive elements". This latest rating of the Switch version follows ratings in Brazil and Korea in October.

There's no specific launch date for Thousand-Year Door on the Switch, but hopefully, this latest rating means it will be arriving sooner rather than later in 2024. You can see more dates for upcoming Nintendo titles in our previous story.