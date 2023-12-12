Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Welcome to the party, pals. Publisher Wired Productions has announced that Tin Hearts, the adorable puzzler from developer Rogue Sun, has received free Christmas content dubbed 'Play Hard', transforming the game's tin soldier characters into “Tim” McClane, a 'reluctant vest-clad hero'.

Tim McClane, a blatant spin on Die Hard's main protagonist John McClane, will be fully controllable, making this content a significant departure from the main game that sees you manipulate the environment to guide the tin soldiers to safety, not entirely unlike Lemmings.

You'll be climbing obstacles, gliding around on balloons, and kicking chickens up the backside in an effort to save Santa and his Elf tin soldiers. You'll want to be quick, though, as this content will seemingly "vanish" on January 10th, 2024.

In our review of Tin Hearts, we called it a "lovely little puzzler that's engaging and emotional in equal measure", awarding it a score of 8/10. It's definitely one to check out if you're a fan of Lemmings.