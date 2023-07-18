The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been an absolutely massive release for Nintendo and months later it's still enjoying success in the sales charts.

We've seen it dominating Switch sales in Japan for some time now thanks to Famitsu data, and on the Switch eShop in the same region, it's also been just as popular. In an update, Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded Switch games in Japan for the first half of 2023 and Tears of the Kingdom is unsurprisingly in the top spot. Games like Pikmin 2 made the cut as well.

It's mostly Nintendo titles but there is some third-party representation with series like Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collections and Persona managing to make it into the top 30 list.

Here's the full rundown (thanks, Siliconera):

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Fire Emblem Engage

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Splatoon 3

5. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2

6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

7. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1

8. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland

9. Monster Hunter Rise

10. Pokemon Violet

11. Overcooked 2

12. Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51

13. Persona 4 Golden

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Minecraft

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition

17. Human Fall Flat

18. Pokemon Scarlet

19. Persona 3 Portable

20. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

21. Among Us

22. Nintendo Switch Sports

23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

24. Final Fantasy V

25. Final Fantasy VI

26. PowerWash Simulator

27. Momotaro Dentetsu

28. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

29. Mario Party Superstars

30. Pikmin 2

Unfortunately, no exact sales figures were provided, but at least we have an idea now of the most popular games in this region so far this year. According to the latest Famitsu sales data, Tears of Kingdom is estimated to have shifted around 1.7 million units in Japan since its arrival in May.