The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been an absolutely massive release for Nintendo and months later it's still enjoying success in the sales charts.
We've seen it dominating Switch sales in Japan for some time now thanks to Famitsu data, and on the Switch eShop in the same region, it's also been just as popular. In an update, Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded Switch games in Japan for the first half of 2023 and Tears of the Kingdom is unsurprisingly in the top spot. Games like Pikmin 2 made the cut as well.
It's mostly Nintendo titles but there is some third-party representation with series like Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collections and Persona managing to make it into the top 30 list.
Here's the full rundown (thanks, Siliconera):
1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Fire Emblem Engage
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Splatoon 3
5. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
7. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
8. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland
9. Monster Hunter Rise
10. Pokemon Violet
11. Overcooked 2
12. Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
13. Persona 4 Golden
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Minecraft
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition
17. Human Fall Flat
18. Pokemon Scarlet
19. Persona 3 Portable
20. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
21. Among Us
22. Nintendo Switch Sports
23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
24. Final Fantasy V
25. Final Fantasy VI
26. PowerWash Simulator
27. Momotaro Dentetsu
28. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
29. Mario Party Superstars
30. Pikmin 2
Unfortunately, no exact sales figures were provided, but at least we have an idea now of the most popular games in this region so far this year. According to the latest Famitsu sales data, Tears of Kingdom is estimated to have shifted around 1.7 million units in Japan since its arrival in May.