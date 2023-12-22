The viral sensation Suika Game (Watermelon Game) has quickly shot to the top of the charts since it launched on the Switch eShop here in the west, and now to keep fans coming back for more, developer Aladdin X has released a Christmas-themed update.

This bumps the game up to Version 1.0.7, with the mode available for a limited-time similar to the Halloween event earlier this year. This latest update includes a new theme, and there is also new seasonal music to go with it. To access this theme, on the main menu, you need to press the 'R' button on your controller.

This update follows on from the recent news Suika Game has now surpassed five million downloads worldwide.