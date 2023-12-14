The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Palia (14th Dec) - Explore a breathtaking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving, free-to-play adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customizable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of Palia to craft your ideal home. Palia is a cozy, massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. Log in and play Palia later today to receive limited-time rewards like the Froggy Bucket!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Acrylic Nails!: Xmas Edition (16th Dec) - Choose a color, paint the nail just the way you want and decorate it with special Christmas accessories! Step into the world of beautification as you explore the magic of nail art! Choose the length of the client's nail, shape it using a file and then go wild with your choice of nail polishes, patterns and accessories! You have plenty of possibilities to create stunning acrylic designs thanks to a large range of products. In your beauty salon you will find nail polishes with glitter, fashionable stencils to make gorgeous patterns as well as decorations in many shapes, made of different materials. Many female clients want to use your amazing services. If they have any requests about the appearance of their nails, fulfill them and you will get the maximum rating of 3 stars! Work in your own nail salon and express your creativity!

Arcade Archives POLE POSITION II (7th Dec) - "POLE POSITION II" is a racing game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1983. The game is divided into qualifying and grand prix. If you make a lap in the qualifying round with a good time, you will advance to the grand prix. In addition, new courses have been added to this title. Aim for pole position on four different courses! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

AVENGER (7th Dec) - Retake the ultimate weapon - Volos - from the Alliance! The player pilots Avenger, the latest helicopter equipped with a main weapon, sub weapon, and special weapon. A fun and satisfyingly difficult strategic shooter game featuring a helicopter with directional attacks, selectable missions, and a diverging storyline. SOUND AND VISUAL MODES INCLUDED Experience the iconic cutscenes and music that are synonymous with Telenet titles, whenever you want! This collection includes convenient features like save/load anywhere, rewind, and other quality of life upgrades.

Aztec Tiki Talisman (14th Dec) - A thrilling 3D platformer with action and epic battles! Prepare for an exhilarating and challenging journey into the heart of the ancient Aztec jungle in "Aztec Tiki Talisman." This vibrant 3D platformer promises a unique and action-packed experience that will transport you to a world brimming with mystery and danger. Dive into a beautifully designed adventure that combines challenging platforming, thrilling combat encounters, and mind-bending puzzles. In "Aztec Tiki Talisman" you play as a courageous hero who must navigate a treacherous Aztec jungle. The game is divided into 5 distinct chapters offering a total of 50 levels to explore. Your adventure unfolds in a visually stunning and dense jungle environment that immerses you in the mysteries of the Aztec civilization.

Classic Games Puzzle Collection (18th Dec) - Indulge in nostalgia with the Classic Games Puzzle Collection, featuring a selection of beloved video game classics that are sure to evoke fond memories. Immerse yourself in the timeless joy of these iconic titles—play and experience the magic once again!

Fashion Princess: Step into the glamorous world of high fashion and unleash your creativity by crafting runway masterpieces. As the ultimate fashionista, mix and match outfits, experiment with accessories, and dominate the fashion scene with your impeccable style. Fashion Girls: Join a vibrant community of fashion-forward friends and showcase your styling expertise. Dress up virtual models with a range of trendy options, from clothing to makeup and accessories, aiming to become the undisputed fashion guru.

Fashion Friends: Connect with fellow fashion enthusiasts and engage in exciting style challenges to prove your supremacy as a fashion icon. Socialize, share tips, and establish yourself as a trendsetter in this dynamic fashion community. Princess Bubble Story: Embark on a visually stunning bubble-popping adventure that challenges you to create explosive combos with colorful bubbles. Dive into this addictive journey, aiming for new high scores and conquering each level in a mesmerizing world of bubbly delight.

Bubble Puzzler: Embark on a bubbly safari, popping and matching bubbles adorned with adorable animals. This delightful twist on the classic bubble shooter game promises to warm your heart while testing your bubble-blasting skills to the maximum. Bubble Shoot Farm: Embark on yet another thrilling adventure filled with awesome challenges and bubbly excitement. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Bubble Shoot Farm and experience the joy of popping bubbles in a captivating farm setting!

Coloring book series Zoo (11th Dec) - Popular coloring game is back. Come see your favorite ZOO animals! This coloring is the ideal way to learn about ZOO animals and have fun coloring!

Get access to more than 150 new pictures including African Elephant, Moose, Alpaca, and Quokka.

They are all waiting to be brought to life in your color! Coloring has never been easier! All you need to do is tap the screen, so everyone can easily handle various types of tools and enjoy coloring. Build your own gallery! You can also exhibit your finished colorings in your gallery and enjoy them with family.

Even if your child is not reading yet, you can show the collection and read the name to your child so they can begin identifying the animals!

EGGCONSOLE XANADU PC-8801 PC-8801mkIISR (14th Dec) - A monster title that recorded sales of 400,000 copies in the Japanese PC game market. When talking about the history of RPGs, you can’t leave this one out - it’s a must-play! A side-view action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1985, the player takes on the role of an adventurer to explore a total of 10 stages and ultimately defeat the King Dragon. Stores are placed on the map and monsters roam the streets, but monsters are finite and cease to appear once they are hunted down. Combat uses a symbol-encounting system. When you come in contact with an enemy, the battle scene switches to the battlefield, where you fight using weapon attacks (body blows) and magic. Treasure chests appear when enemies are defeated, and items and money can be acquired. In this game, the player character does not have a profession, but has two types of experience and levels: warrior and wizard, and can grow into either a warrior or wizard type depending on which type of character is used to defeat enemies. Weapons, armor, and magic also have experience values, and using the same items can result in increased effectiveness. With domestic sales of 400,000 units (Japan), this PC game from the 1980s still holds a record that remains unbroken. It's difficult to find another title that truly embodies the term 'epoch-making' as well as this one!

Farm Land: Kitty Edition (15th Dec) - Start your farming adventure! Take care of the plants, watch them grow and harvest the crops! Your quest is simple... sow the seeds, harvest the crops, sell your products to the merchants and expand your farm to become the best farmer you can be! Take part in other very satisfying activities. Go fishing, milk all the cows, shear the sheep and much more! If you need a little help on the farm, invite a friend to play together on the split screen! Put on your funny skins, hop on your bikes and share the responsibilities. Are you ready for country life?

Fireball Wizard (18th Dec) - As a powerful wizard, you'll explore a pixelated landscape filled with treacherous enemies and obstacles. Use your unique abilities to launch deadly fireballs, defeat fearsome bosses, and uncover secrets hidden in mysterious forests, caves, and castles. Fireball Wizard offers a unique blend of action, adventure, and puzzle solving, making it the perfect game for anyone looking for an authentic gaming experience. With a variety of challenging enemies and multiple environments to explore, Fireball Wizard offers a magical and intense gameplay experience that will keep you on your toes for hours. Master your skills, upgrade your equipment and become the ultimate fireball wizard as you progress through the game's many levels. As you travel through the game world, you will encounter a variety of puzzles and obstacles that will test your skills and push you to the limit. But never fear, as you progress, you'll unlock new abilities and spells to aid you in your quest.

GAIARES (Edia, 7th Dec) - Players control the young ace pilot Diaz (Dan Dare in the US version released in 1991) in a fight against the Gulfer space pirates who threaten Earth. A unique shooter game where you can select special traits to power up your ship. Strategy is the key to victory! SOUND AND VISUAL MODES INCLUDED Experience the iconic cutscenes and music that are synonymous with Telenet titles, whenever you want! This collection includes convenient features like save/load anywhere, rewind, and other quality of life upgrades.

Gates of The Mind (18th Dec) - The average Canadian logger Miles completed his day. On the way home, he is attacked by a bear and Miles loses consciousness. Gates of The Mind - is 2D Hardcore Platformer. Game should search you in reaction and ingenuity in boss fights and locations. Each Boss fight and Location have a phases where you must be accurate in your actions and contains non-linear solutions for opening gates of mind.

GRANADA (Edia, 7th Dec) - Players pilot a Maneuver Cepter known as Granada, destroying targets before defeating a boss to complete each stage. Since you can fix the direction of your attacks, the key is to master attacking in directions other than the way you're moving. It's a multi-directional scrolling shooter game with a great feel to it! SOUND AND VISUAL MODES INCLUDED Experience the iconic cutscenes and music that are synonymous with Telenet titles, whenever you want! This collection includes convenient features like save/load anywhere, rewind, and other quality of life upgrades.

Hammerwatch II (Maximum Games, 12th Dec) - Blight the Horrible and his dragon army have succeeded in the sinister plot to overthrow King Roland and bring destruction across the Kingdom of Herian. Not all is lost as hope hides deep within the sewer system, where the King’s resistance movement holds strong. On the King’s order, a select few of mighty and skilled heroes have been entrusted with defeating Blight’s dragons and restoring the Kingdom. Adventure alone or gather your party to aid King Roland’s resistance, all while helping villagers along the way. Battle beasts, finish off hordes of the undead, and face the forces of evil in this epic ode to classic ARPG.

Hirilun (Ratalaika Games, 14th Dec) - Welcome to Hirilun, also known as the city of shadows where only the fleet of foot can rise to fame. In this mysterious environment you'll race against the clock to reach your goal. Every level presents a new challenge with multiple paths to choose from, so it's up to you to decide which route is the fastest. Dash, sprint, and glide through the city, but use these abilities wisely, as they are limited. Watch out for power-ups scattered throughout the city – they may just give you the boost you need.

Knights & Guns NY Edition (15th Dec) - Knight in shining armor, fight your way... with Guns! Inspired by the classics, developed for the modern audiences. A classic revenge story set in a medieval fantasy world… with a touch of deadly modern firepower just to turn things up to eleven. Fight through the armies of undead, mutants, aliens, machines and beasts in order to get back what is rightfully yours and bring some semblance of peace back to the land. Who knows - if you’re thorough enough you might even discover the history of the kingdom itself, long lost to the scholars of the realm. Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight, alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome every obstacle. Become the best version of a knight - one with a gun.

Koumajou Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger's Requiem {14th Dec) - Koumajou Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger's Requiem is a direct sequel to side-scrolling action game Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony, featuring characters from the Touhou Project, adored by fans around the world. Popular illustrator Banpai Akira returns, adding a bold, dark edge to the character designs while keeping their original charm, all set to the entertaining action elements of floating amidst a barrage of bullets. On top of that, this powered up version of the game has been improved in every way, providing players with elegant sound, beautiful graphics, and smooth controls. In the game, Sakuya Izayoi takes the center stage, set to the story of her having to head to the Scarlet Devil Castle that was certainly gone before. There, she hopes to find Remilia and her other Scarlet Devil Mansion companions who have all gone missing, alongside hints to the whereabouts of the spring that won't come.



MECHBLAZE (Sanuk, 14th Dec) - An inferno roars over a destroyed secret military base. Machine guns mow down wave after wave of advancing steel. Deadly lances piercing through giant foes. Then, from the flaming rubble. . . an invincible super robot is reborn! Super Mechs born of advanced science and modern weaponry battle in heavyweight run-and-gun mech shooter! ! The year is 1989 AD. The extraterrestrial invasion from the "Gogoh Army" has been crushed, and humankind is finally beginning to return to peace and prosperity. But then, a powerful secret society known as the "Neo Roland Party" rises up and executes synchronized attacks across the globe plunging the world into chaos once again. The remaining military forces have now re-mobilized, and are poised to boldly fight back against the rampaging Neo Roland Party. . . - 6 Unique stages of robo combat action! - 13 types of weapons to meet any situation - 5 difficulty levels: Easy to INSANE!

METRO QUESTER (14th Dec) - Seek the truth of a lost world in a hack and slash dungeon exploration RPG! METRO QUESTER is a dungeon exploration RPG based in a post-apocalyptic futuristic world created by the manga artist Kazushi Hagiwara, with a deep game system designed by Hironori Kato that offers the excitement and surprises reminiscent of 1980s computer games through hack and slash. Featuring 24 characters and 8 classes, enjoyable combo skills, numerous customizable weapons, a bestiary, and features like NEW GAME+ for replayability, it offers plenty of depth for dedicated gamers.

Molecano (8th Dec) - A hot new word game! Molecano is an all-new word puzzle game from the creator of Dadish! Help Molene the mole explore volcanoes using words as a bridge. String words together so Molene can cross safely and collect all the delicious food strewn across the lava loaded levels.

Moto Rush GT NY Edition (15th Dec) - Ultimate motorbike racing experience for all ages! Racers, beware! Fast-paced, polished and dynamic motorbike racing now on Nintendo Switch™! One of a kind game entirely playable with... Toy-Con Motorbike! Forget about speed limits and traffic rules 'cause on this road you're the boss! A unique mix of endless and arcade racing game featuring countless hours of fun!

My Child Lebensborn Remastered (20th Dec) - Help your child, in a story-driven nurture game based on true events. You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory. Discover their past and support them in the present. You must balance your time and resources to provide for your child. You will find answers to the hard questions; about their history, the hatred, bullying, and the passing of blame. Can you help Klaus/Karin cope with the heavy inheritance of the German occupation, so they will find their place in a country that is celebrating its freedom? You can make a difference.

Nekomin (JETMAN, 25th Dec) - A new type of soothing puzzle game where you guide cats to their dens (warp holes) by manipulating a Joy-Con™ cat wand. When you guide the cats with the designated patterns into the holes in the correct order, a combo occurs. Successful combos extend the time limit. Once the game starts, carefully observe the patterns of the cats and plan your route to the dens. Sometimes, you have to solve the mysteries placed on the stage for the dens to appear. Users who participated in the crowdfunding can see their own cats' photos and names featured as card items in the game. Lead the special cats that appear on the stage to the dens in large numbers to complete your card collection.

Never Be Afraid Slam Dunk (16th Dec) - Elevate your game and unlock your true potential in the fearless world of NeverBeAfraid SlamDunk. Embrace the challenge, take on formidable teams, and immerse yourself in an unparalleled gaming experience. How will you respond to the call of greatness? Embark on an epic basketball journey that transcends the ordinary. Sail through the hardwood seas, engaging in a swashbuckling adventure that pushes the boundaries of traditional gameplay. The court is your canvas, and it's time to paint a masterpiece. Experience basketball without limits as you gather a roster of legendary talent, crafting the ultimate starting five. Dominate the hardwood in every season, turning your vision into a reality. It's not just a game; it's a quest to achieve greatness. Step into the arena and let the magic of slam dunks unfold. Seize the ball, navigate the lane with finesse, and unleash thunderous dunks that reverberate through the arena. Dribble, dunk, score, and emerge victorious. Your journey to MVP begins now in NeverBeAfraid SlamDunk!

Pan’orama (14th Dec) - Immerse yourself and let your mind wander as you create your own little, beautiful world. Welcome to Pan'orama, the relaxing puzzle simulation game that allows you to create breathtaking landscapes using different types of tiles. In Pan'orama, you'll be transported to a world of beauty and tranquility, where you can take a break from the stress of everyday life and enjoy the relaxing music, peaceful ambience and most of all, the soothing vistas of your own creation.

Petit Petit Petit {11th Dec) - Feel refreshed inside your body!! A new type of Rogue-lite action game is here! Get ready for an exciting and refreshing adventure!

In this thrilling game, you will be in charge of manipulating immune cells and medical nanomachines to fight off invading pathogens and save unknown creatures from deadly diseases. Prepare for epic battles against hordes of enemies and wipe them out using various attack skills accompanied by fun cartoon-like onomatopoeic words. Choose from a variety of immune cells and nanomachines, each with unique equipment and abilities that allow for an infinite number of play styles. As you take control of the body's systems, beware of enemy attacks on weak points. Your character will be weakened and vital signs will drop if attacked, so be sure to respond to any SOS signals immediately. Experience the thrill of skill inflation and power-up production as you evolve your skills with power-up kits. You never know when the "slot game" will activate, increasing the level of your skills or exploding the number of skills you possess. Collect more power-up kits to take on powerful bosses! Your success in defeating the enemy and saving the unknown creatures depends on your strategy and luck. So, which combination of characters and skills will you choose to kick the enemy's ass? Get ready to find out!

Poly Shooting Simulator (15th Dec) - Are you ready to dominate the leaderboard and become the ultimate Poly Shooting legend? Dive into the immersive world of Poly Shooting Simulator, a thrilling 3D experience that blends the nostalgia of low-poly graphics with heart-pounding action! Your mission is simple: traverse the expansive open-world map, strategically navigating through a vibrant landscape, and engage in intense shootouts to climb the leaderboard and establish your dominance.

Pony World – Color by Numbers {14th Dec) - Color your way through the enchanting Pony World! Dive into the enchanting world, where vibrant adventures come to life through colors. Pony World invites you to a delightful experience that's as cozy and relaxing as a sunny meadow.

Princess Puzzle Adventure (20th Dec) - Embark on a royal journey with "Princess Puzzle Adventure," a captivating jigsaw puzzle game that brings the magic of fairy tales to life. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of princesses, castles, and fantastical landscapes as you piece together intricate puzzles with stunning imagery. Featuring a diverse collection of princess-themed puzzles, this game offers a delightful challenge for puzzle enthusiasts and fans of all things regal. The beautiful artwork and attention to detail make each puzzle a visual masterpiece, capturing the elegance and grace of princess life. As you progress through the game, unlock new chapters and unveil the captivating stories behind each image with over 40 levels! With its user-friendly interface and adjustable difficulty levels, "Princess Puzzle Adventure" is suitable for players of all ages. Whether you're a puzzle-solving novice or an experienced enthusiast, the game offers a relaxing yet engaging experience that allows you to unwind in the magical world of fairy tales. Immerse yourself in the charm of "Princess Puzzle Adventure" and experience the joy of completing stunning puzzles featuring your favorite royal characters. It's a puzzle game fit for a princess!

PSYCHIC STORM (7th Dec) - Battles unfold on seven stages where giant bosses await. Fight the mysterious organic entity the ""Thing"" using four unique Stormbringers that can transform into ultimate weapons using the Psychic Storm Phenomenon. An exhilarating shooter game that can be played co-op! SOUND AND VISUAL MODES INCLUDED Experience the iconic cutscenes and music that are synonymous with Telenet titles, whenever you want! This collection includes convenient features like save/load anywhere, rewind, and other quality of life upgrades.

Raccoo Venture (14th Dec) - Raccoo Venture is a 3D platformer that brings the nostalgia of the 90s into a playful, puzzle-filled world inspired by the great classics. Defeat different enemies and challenges in this spiritual successor to the 3D platform genre. Find new ways to customize the hero, and discover new friends who will help you on your journey to retrieve the holy relics. Discover your true destiny through a world full of magic and secret items. Save the harmony of the world and prevent chaos from returning to the land of Verta. But for that, many puzzles and the most unusual enemies will cross your path.

Ravva and the Phantom Library (20th Dec) - Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva and call upon 4 unique companions as you attempt to escape the nightmarish Phantom Library! In this retro side-scrolling platformer, you can enter the world of haunted books in any order you choose and defeat each book’s master before facing the one who controls the library. You can also reenter books you’ve cleared to discover new secrets and complete stages beyond just beating the boss, which could even unlock a special ending for the most dedicated summoners! Inspired by 8-bit genre classics, Ravva and the Phantom Library combines clever level design with vibrant pixel art and precise controls to pay homage to those inspirations while offering a fresh new experience. Endearing characters, fluid animation and brain-teasing puzzles fill 7 challenging stages! Choose between 3 difficulty settings to personalize your experience.

Rising Dusk (Shinyuden, 13th Dec) - Enter the world of Rising Dusk. A land permanently in the hours of twilight and inhabited by an assortment of ghouls. Take control of Tamako, a young girl trapped in the realm of the Yokai. Can you navigate this perilous land and reach the strange new mountain on the horizon? The only way forward may be to avoid every coin in this puzzling 2D platformer. ● Explore the world of Rising Dusk over 20+ levels travelling through Rice Fields, Castle Towns, Hot Springs, and more. ● Avoid the coins! A multitude of collectables lie in wait. But will the path forward be safe if you collect them all? ● Encounter all sorts of ghosts and demons drawn from Japanese mythology in 16-bit style pixel art. ● An “absolute banger” of a soundtrack. An extensive soundtrack with unique atmospheric tracks for each level. Hidden items, secret exits and more. This game is bursting with secrets and easter eggs.

S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope Collectors Edition (15th Dec) - BECOME THE ULTIMATE HUNTER! In S.N.I.P.E.R.: Hunter Scope you will shoot, you will fight, and you will win! Play S.N.I.P.E.R., the latest sniping game where you aim, fight and destroy virtual enemies. Try different types of missions, inspired both by classic rail shooters and modern cover shooters. Fight your way out during day and night, destroy evil forces and unlock new weapons and power-ups.

SNQZ (11th Dec) - Try to be the biggest and meander your way to the top. Meander your way through dozens of snakes and avoid your opponnents by any means and let them crash into your tail. Eat the orbs of your crushed opponents and be the biggest! SNQZ is a casual top down singleplayer arcade game where you control your snake like animal and eat orbs to get bigger and try to be the biggest snake like animal in the game. To get even bigger you can try to let other computer controlled snake like animals crash into your body and eat their orbs. Earn coins and buy new skins for your snake like animal. Enjoy a casual game in a short break or just for in between.

Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies (9th Dec) - Make your dream of settling on an island and growing a beautiful garden come true as well as cultivate a vibrant flower garden alongside your new friend Mutsy. SPROUT VALLEY ADORABLE CAT Help cute cat Niko escape from the big city and settle with him on the Ostara archipelago. Just choose an island and start your new life! His knowledge and passion for nature will let you turn this island into the most stunning place on Earth. GAME ECONOMY Your garden will produce many products you can sell and earn money. Remember to order unnecessary seeds, saplings and equipment to make your garden grow even bigger. Manage space on your island and pick the best place for your crops. Don’t forget to water them every day! VARIOUS ACTIVITIES It’s your choice what to do. Developing your skills by farming, mining, foraging, crafting, fishing will let you unlock new recipes and abilities. Make sure to unlock all of them and explore all possibilities in the game.

Stickman’s Arena (15th Dec) - It’s every stickman for himself! Stickman's Arena is an arena shooter roguelite where you play a stickman wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of enemies. Choose from a variety of upgrades and combine your weapons to create more powerful builds with each run! How many waves can you survive? Presented in whimsical hand-drawn style, Stickman’s Arena offers top-down action with endless replay value while never taking itself too seriously, making it equally perfect for some quick fun or lengthier sessions when you’re determined to “get gud!”

Super Bear Adventure (12th Dec) - Explore vast worlds in this sandbox-like 3D adventure Travel through the kingdom and its different regions in this 3D adventure inspired by late 90s games. Explore each region freely, uncover their secrets, and save your bear friends! This realm was once a peaceful place, until the bees started producing purple honey, a strange substance that turns anyone who eats it into a mindless foe. You will play as Baaren, a courageous bear set on a quest to free the kingdom from this menace of unknown origin. Along the way, you will find loads of collectibles, items to customize your character, exciting places to explore, speedy vehicles to drive, daily challenges to test your skills, and fun mini-games to play. Using Baaren’s straightforward yet complete set of moves, you will be able to climb steep mountains, fight dangerous enemies, and explore this world packed with surprises.

Tennis 2024 Simulator (SimulaMaker, 19th Jan) - Dive into the exhilarating world of Tennis 2024 Simulator, a cutting-edge 3D game simulator that puts you right on the center court! Take on the role of a rising tennis star and embark on a thrilling journey through various championships, aiming to etch your name in tennis history.

The Monty Mole Collection (18th Dec) - Experience the story of Monty Mole, British subterranean mammal turned international criminal, in this fantastic collection of five games. All Monty wanted was a quiet life, but when faced with an unbearably cold winter found himself stealing coal to survive, and that led to a life on the run from the authorities, a journey that would take him all across Europe! The Monty Mole series of adventure platformer games for home microcomputers were the brainchild of Peter Harrap, the teenage son of a mining inspector, and inspired by the 1984 mining strikes in the UK. Now you can experience the original Monty Mole saga. This collection includes the main trilogy of Wanted! Monty Mole, Monty on the Run, and Auf Wiedersehen Monty, plus two bonus games: Moley Christmas (a seasonal adventure originally given away with copies of a magazine) and Sam Stoat: Safebreaker (the solo adventure of Sam Stoat, a supporting character from the main Monty Mole games).

The Rumble Fish + (20th Dec) - "+" means new possibilities. . . The arcade version of The Rumble Fish + has returned with new features! The Rumble Fish, a game developed in 2004 by DIMPS, renown for its smooth animation and deep game mechanics, has returned as The Rumble Fish +, packed with new features. From online PvP with rollback netcode to a training mode with features such as CPU recording and playback, everything you need as a fighting game lover is here! Main Game Modes: Arcade Local PvP Online PvP Training New feature: A CPU recording and playback feature has been added as an enemy behavior setting in training mode. Now you can record inputs for CPU and play them back to practice against. Selecting character colors: When selecting a character in the character selection screen, you can choose different character colors depending on the button you press (LP, LK, SP, SK, D, START). Default color is LP. How to play as Greed: On the character selection screen, input the following command. 1.

ToyBox Christmas (13th Dec) - We're having such a fun Christmas playing with all these toys, but we can't just leave all of this mess behind! Don't worry though, the excitement is not over yet, we're about to learn how organising your mess can be a whole new way of having fun. * Practice your organisation skills and critical thinking with simple to understand puzzles. Just pick up and drop all the toys into the toybox, and try to get everything to fit inside. * Many colourful levels with fun types of Christmas toys to organise. There are many unique shapes and designs that appear throughout the levels for you to discover. * Cute and colourful puzzles that are fun for a younger audience, and challenging for the entire family. * Fun Christmas soundtrack made specially for the game.

Train Traffic Manager Extended Edition (15th Dec) - All Aboard the Chaos & Strategy Express! Train Traffic Manager isn't your grandpa's model railway set. Think fast, plan faster, and keep those trains from turning into flaming metal confetti. In this strategy-puzzle game, you're in charge of everything from switches and signals to drawbridges and, oh yeah, preventing cataclysmic train disasters. Take on over 80 levels across diverse environments that range from sunny desertscapes to mysterious midnight scenes. It's more fun than a cactus in your caboose! Each environment has its own unique challenges. Deserts have meteor showers (because of course they do), forests have fallen trees (what's a forest without a little lumber?), winters bring the freeze to your switches, and at midnight, well, you'll just have to see. And if the chaos of normal mode gets too much, take a breather in endless mode. No objectives, just you, the tracks, and an infinite number of trains. It's the zen garden of train management! Ready to dive into the madness? Take control of the tracks and show that chaos who's boss in Train Traffic Manager. And remember: don't fall asleep at your post!

Twin Mind: Power Of Love Collector’s Edition (11th Dec) - When a young woman is kidnapped from a public place, in the middle of the day, with no witnesses, the only detectives that can pick up her trail are Randall and Eleanor. The twin detectives who each bring a unique approach to every case! Randall is a forensics expert who uses science and logic, while Eleanor uses intuition and arcane mysticism to find the clues. But this time, even their combined specialties might not be enough. They’ll need your help and skills to make sure this mystery isn’t their last! Gather your wits for an unforgettable detective story in this pulse-pounded new Hidden-Object Puzzle Adventure! The Collector’s Edition includes: - Investigate the death of Jennifer's brother in the bonus game! - Replay your favourite puzzles and mini-games to earn a variety of achievements! - Enjoy bonus concept art, mini games and more! - Tons of collectibles and morphing objects to find!

Western Slot Machine (14th Dec) - Feel lucky today! Now, you can play the best wild casino slot anywhere and anytime. Experience the real thrill of Las Vegas! Enjoy all the fun of a Western slot machine in your hand. Place your bet, spin, and win big prizes! Today, luck is on your side. Develop a good strategy and achieve victory!

Winter Games Challenge (14th Dec) - Faster, farther, higher! Fly like an eagle, perform spectacular dramatic half-pipe stunts and race down the ice track or across the slopes. Take on sporting challenges in eight action-packed winter sports disciplines.

Play alone against the AI or together with up to three friends and experience thrilling competitions packed full of fun: Set the record and win the trophy!

Wood Guy (11th Dec) - Defy the laws of physics with the wooden puppet and journey through this 2D platformer in a 3D world of handicrafts! Play alone or with friends... or against friends In Wood Guy, you play as a wooden puppet, exploring a world of handicrafts. With only your arms to move, climb (and fly?), you will face many challenges across more than 300 levels and bosses. Make good use of the weapons and shields you find along the way and hit those targets! Remember that gravity and physics are just a barrier that mean almost nothing to a living wooden toy trying to escape! Play alone to reach the end or ask a friend to join you and help. Also enjoy the Versus game mode where you can fight against up to 3 friends locally in a small arena to see who's the best puppet.

Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus (14th Dec) - For the Yuletide Detective there is no busier time then the winter season and this year proves it like none other. As Brigitte Woolf you're seconds away from sinking in your cozy armchair and chilling with a cup of cocoa, but a visit from Mrs. Santa changes your plans. Not only was her husband accused of an extremely callous theft, but Santa himself became a victim of a thief. The unknown perpetrator took away his voice and left him in despair. In the face of such wickedness and such an aggressive attack on the winter spirit, you have no other option than to put down your book and cozy blanket and get on with some splendid detective work with a magnifying glass in your hand. Especially since you will meet lots of people from magic and myths - the Snow Queen, Jack Frost and Krampus.

Z Escape: Complete Edition (15th Dec) - Get to the chopper! Pick up the machine gun and destroy all of the zombies to save your crew! Your quest is simple... rescue as many survivors as you can by killing all the walking dead! Zombies run and climb on buildings very fast, so make sure to shoot quickly and precisely. If there are too many of them, use your surroundings - shoot at exploding barrels, destroy bridges and glass roofs, or just drop heavy building materials to stop the zombie horde!

Zombie Defense: Commando Edition (15th Dec) - Reinforce the barricades, pick up a weapon and destroy the approaching wave of zombies! Hundreds of hungry zombies are coming for you... Fortify and expand your base, upgrade your weapons and build more turrets because the battle for survival has just begun! Discover new zones, expand your base, try out various types of weapons, place traps or even jump into the tank and sweep the zombies out of your sight with a cannon to secure your base!

What will you be downloading this week?

