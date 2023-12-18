The Pokémon Company has announced the next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, heading our way from 22nd-24th December (thanks, @SerebiiNet).

This weekend's event will star Gen IX's Iron Bundle — yep, the robot bird. The mechanical menace will come with an Ice Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. As usual, this little guy will only be available to catch once per save file.





Runs from December 22nd through 24th



But wait, that's not all the Raid news for one day! The Pokémon Company also confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will see a rerun of the Walking Wake/Iron Leaves 5-Star event between 25th December and 7th January.

You won't be able to pick up either of these returning 'mon if you caught them in their previous Tera Raid event, but it's a good chance to nab 'em if you missed out last time.

