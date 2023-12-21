Another update has launched for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 but the catch is it won't be released on Nintendo Switch until "early January 2024".

Although Version 1.4.0 isn't out on every platform just yet, Konami has shared the full patch notes - so you can at least see what's coming. This update covers multiple games in the collection adds new features and addresses some issues.

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

Ver.1.4.0 is now available for users on Steam®!

This version is currently planned for release on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Nintendo Switch™, and Xbox Series X|S early January 2024.

Added new screen setting features

Added the following features.

The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.



(1) Smoothing

Can be turned ON or OFF.

Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.

(2) Game Screen Settings

Can be set to “Standard”, “Pixel Perfect”, or “16:9”.

The Steam® version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of 4 settings—“Standard”, “Pixel Perfect”, “16:9”, or “Fullscreen”.

Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.

The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device/setup.

(3) Screen Filter

Can be turned ON or OFF.

Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.

Added an audio settings feature

Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.

Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Added a controller response speed customization feature ( Steam® )

Can choose between “Fast” (new!) and “Stable”.

Some setups may experience unstable performance when set to “Fast”.

If you experience any such issues, please change your settings to “Stable”.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )



Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature

Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.

Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Added a "Window Mode" ( Steam® )

Added the ability to change the game to a "Window Mode" prior to play.

This feature can be turned ON or OFF by pressing Alt + Enter on the keyboard.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )



Fixed an issue where the laser pointer would not be displayed during specific cutscenes (PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, & Steam®)

Fixed an issue where the sea lice would not be properly displayed during certain cutscenes.

Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature

Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.

Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Added a "Window Mode" ( Steam® )

Added the ability to change the game to a "Window Mode" prior to play.

This feature can be turned ON or OFF by pressing Alt + Enter on the keyboard.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )



Fixed an issue where certain face paints are displayed at a lower resolution

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature

Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.

Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Added a "Window Mode" ( Steam® )

Added the ability to change the game to a "Window Mode" prior to play.

This feature can be turned ON or OFF by pressing Alt + Enter on the keyboard.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )



Fixed some other minor issues

METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT

Added new screen setting features

Added the following features.

The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.



(1) Smoothing

Can be turned ON or OFF.

Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.

(2) Game Screen Settings

Can be set to “Standard”, “Pixel Perfect”, or “16:9”.

The Steam® version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of 4 settings—“Standard”, “Pixel Perfect”, “16:9”, or “Fullscreen”.

Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.

The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device/setup.

(3) Screen Filter

Can be turned ON or OFF.

Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.

Added an audio settings feature

Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.

Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs ( Steam® )



Fixed some other minor issues

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them.

We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

An issue in which certain cutscenes stop playing

An issue in which analog input does not work as intended

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

An issue where gameplay video recorded using the platform's features does not retain a portion of audio ( Xbox Series X|S )

An issue where inputs via the keyboard are registered for the game even when the Alt key is held down ( Steam® )



METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

An issue where a portion of character textures are displayed at a low resolution

An issue where gameplay video recorded using the platform's features does not retain a portion of audio ( Xbox Series X|S )

An issue where inputs via the keyboard are registered for the game even when the Alt key is held down ( Steam® )



Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

An issue where inputs via the keyboard are registered for the game even when the Alt key is held down ( Steam® )



We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes as further details are finalized.