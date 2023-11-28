Another week, another update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

The latest patch bumps things up to ver. 1.3.1 which doesn't seem to be all that big of an upgrade on Switch. The tweaks listed below cover those made on all consoles, and the eagle-eyed readers out there might just notice that only one point applies directly to Switch — "Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments" in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

Hardly the biggest day for Switch owners (and still no sign of that 60fps boost that we'd all love to see), but the collection continues to be improved, all the same. Once again, Konami has also listed a number of issues that are currently under investigation, so that's something to keep an eye out for in future patches.

The following patch notes were published on the official Konami website, and we have pulled them together for you to check out below.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Ver. 1.3.1 (Released 27th Nov 2023)

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version

An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes

An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes

An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version