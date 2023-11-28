Another week, another update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.
The latest patch bumps things up to ver. 1.3.1 which doesn't seem to be all that big of an upgrade on Switch. The tweaks listed below cover those made on all consoles, and the eagle-eyed readers out there might just notice that only one point applies directly to Switch — "Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments" in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.
Hardly the biggest day for Switch owners (and still no sign of that 60fps boost that we'd all love to see), but the collection continues to be improved, all the same. Once again, Konami has also listed a number of issues that are currently under investigation, so that's something to keep an eye out for in future patches.
The following patch notes were published on the official Konami website, and we have pulled them together for you to check out below.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Ver. 1.3.1 (Released 27th Nov 2023)
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)
- Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)
- Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)
Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version
- Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren't properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)
- Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.
- Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)
Issues Under Investigation
We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.
METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version
- An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing
METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version
- An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes
- An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes
- An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)
METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version
- An issue where some face paints are displayed in a lower resolution
- An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)
Playing through the 1st game now. It plays and feels fine to me. Plays like games of that Era honestly which I was used to growing up.
I'm not an achievement hunter but those PS trophies patch "fixed giving out trophies that you should have got the first time" followed by "no, you don't get the trophies you should have got, you have to play the game again" kinda hurts my gamer ego
Imagine fixing some old games that shouldn't need fixing to begin with. This was a terrible collection and all these fixing should had been done before the collection's release.
A turd polished in gold is still a turd
They might need to revise the “Issues Under Investigation” part…..
@NintendoByNature I completed it a few weeks back and really enjoyed revisting it after 25 years since ps1. I thought it was really quite a short game, when i played it back in the day the game seemed massive to me. Shows how times have moved on
