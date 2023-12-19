Earlier this year in October, Nintendo announced five Animal Crossing LEGO sets would be launching in March 2024.
While there's already been plenty of official pictures of these sets shared, we've now got a "first look" at the cute and charming packaging. These designs have been revealed by UK retailer Smyth Toys (via Jay's Brick Blog).
There are a total of five sets in this new LEGO series. The most affordable set starts at $14.99 / £12.99 (Julian's Birthday Party) with the most expensive one going for $74.99 / £64.99 (Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House).
You can see the full range on offer in the original announcement post here on Nintendo Life: