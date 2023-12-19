Earlier this year in October, Nintendo announced five Animal Crossing LEGO sets would be launching in March 2024.

While there's already been plenty of official pictures of these sets shared, we've now got a "first look" at the cute and charming packaging. These designs have been revealed by UK retailer Smyth Toys (via Jay's Brick Blog).





So cute and charming - the designers did a fantastic job with the designs!pic.twitter.com/Uv3QXK3wqk Here's a look at the packaging and box art for the LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming in March 2024!So cute and charming - the designers did a fantastic job with the designs! https://t.co/VMo5BH5S9T December 18, 2023

There are a total of five sets in this new LEGO series. The most affordable set starts at $14.99 / £12.99 (Julian's Birthday Party) with the most expensive one going for $74.99 / £64.99 (Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House).

