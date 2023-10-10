After last week's reveal, LEGO and Nintendo have unveiled all five sets coming in the Animal Cross X LEGO collaboration, which we now know launches in March 2024. At least that saves the bank balance during the holidays!

All five sets are available to wishlist now on LEGO's website, and we've even got a cute little trailer showcasing all of them. The pages list each set as launching specifically on 1st March next year, so we'll have to wait and see if that's just a placeholder date.

In the meantime, we've got all of the details of each set down below, along with links on where to buy them, so let's jump right into them:

Julian's Birthday Party

  • £12.99 / €14,99 / $14.99
  • 170 pieces
  • Julian minifigure
  • Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Bunnie's Outdoor Activities

  • £17.99 / €19,99 / $19.99
  • 164 pieces
  • Bunnie minifigure
  • Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour

LEGO Animal Crossing Tom Nook, Isabelle, and Rosie
Image: LEGO
  • £24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99
  • 233 pieces
  • Kapp'n and Marshal minifigures
  • Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Isabelle's House Visit

  • £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99
  • 389 pieces
  • Isabelle and Fauna minifigures
  • Measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm)high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House

  • £64.99 / €74,99 / $74.99
  • 535 pieces
  • Tom Nook and Rosie minifigures
  • Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking any of these up next year? Let us know in the comments.

