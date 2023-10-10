Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After last week's reveal, LEGO and Nintendo have unveiled all five sets coming in the Animal Cross X LEGO collaboration, which we now know launches in March 2024. At least that saves the bank balance during the holidays!

All five sets are available to wishlist now on LEGO's website, and we've even got a cute little trailer showcasing all of them. The pages list each set as launching specifically on 1st March next year, so we'll have to wait and see if that's just a placeholder date.

In the meantime, we've got all of the details of each set down below, along with links on where to buy them, so let's jump right into them:

Julian's Birthday Party



£12.99 / €14,99 / $14.99

170 pieces

Julian minifigure

Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Bunnie's Outdoor Activities

£17.99 / €19,99 / $19.99

164 pieces

Bunnie minifigure

Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour

£24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99

233 pieces

Kapp'n and Marshal minifigures

Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Isabelle's House Visit

£34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99

389 pieces

Isabelle and Fauna minifigures

Measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm)high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House

£64.99 / €74,99 / $74.99

535 pieces

Tom Nook and Rosie minifigures

Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale.

