After last week's reveal, LEGO and Nintendo have unveiled all five sets coming in the Animal Cross X LEGO collaboration, which we now know launches in March 2024. At least that saves the bank balance during the holidays!
All five sets are available to wishlist now on LEGO's website, and we've even got a cute little trailer showcasing all of them. The pages list each set as launching specifically on 1st March next year, so we'll have to wait and see if that's just a placeholder date.
In the meantime, we've got all of the details of each set down below, along with links on where to buy them, so let's jump right into them:
Julian's Birthday Party
- £12.99 / €14,99 / $14.99
- 170 pieces
- Julian minifigure
- Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Bunnie's Outdoor Activities
- £17.99 / €19,99 / $19.99
- 164 pieces
- Bunnie minifigure
- Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour
- £24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99
- 233 pieces
- Kapp'n and Marshal minifigures
- Measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Isabelle's House Visit
- £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99
- 389 pieces
- Isabelle and Fauna minifigures
- Measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm)high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House
- £64.99 / €74,99 / $74.99
- 535 pieces
- Tom Nook and Rosie minifigures
- Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Will you be picking any of these up next year? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtu.be]
Comments 26
Lego did it better 40 years ago with its Fabuland sets.
Never expected to see Fabuland revived, but here we are.
Not sure why Nook's Cranny and Rosie's house have to be bought together. It's like they knew people wanted the shop by itself, so decided to throw an extra set in there to charge more for it. I do like that the trees are blossoming in the Julian's birthday set, since his birthday is March 15th... Okay, that's two weeks before they should blossom, but his birthday is in the spring, and the set reflects that at least.
The five sets look good together, but separately they're a bit of a miss.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F8FBfNva0AA0Yr1?format=jpg&name=4096x4096
Which I suspect was made on purpose. But still, I'm amazed at how minimalistic the beach set looks (for example). A few blue LEGO pieces to symbolise the sea seems very abstract, when the games have always been closed to naive art.
Gotta say, those houses are pretty meh... I was expecting a huge house playset.
All I want is a Raymond minifg
Kinda disappointed in the sets, would’ve been completely satisfied with a large sized museum or Nook’s Cranny set… idk what this is
Yeah, it would have been nice to see more detail with the sets, they all look very basic. I mostly just want the mini figures - what are the chances of them being released separately? 🤔
Only 4 years late. Or 4 months late if you wanted to buy these sets as holiday gifts. Reminds me of the Lego Friends sets, which we don’t own any of but think I bought a few for my nieces. Think I’ll just stick with the amiibo.
I'm a bit surprised that they look a bit basic and bit... dull maybe. Was expecting nook's cranny to be bigger. Bit underwhelmed
Holy smokes those prices. 💦 At first I was like, oh this isn't so bad, pretty cheap actually, then I saw what was actually included in each set and uh. Yeah nah.
@KayFiOS Lego does have a hand of adding additional stuff to the most wanted sets. Like for example the Harry Potter Gringotts Bank with the safes / minecart built below it.
They are at or over €0,10 / piece. Which really isn't expensive for licensed Lego. (Star Wars is often €0,12/piece) But the sets are really small. So mostly for buying the mini figures, and then the price really is bad.
I'm gobsmacked they're just standard little sets.
The sets look fun, the houses are a bit small, but i find most recent building sets to be fairly small in terms of surface area compared to earlier sets. (Yeah, i'm a lego-boomer)
Nook's cranny would be better as one single bigger building IMO, but i love the attention to detail, the recipe cards, the plates with the K K Slider record covers on them, i'll be getting a few of those sets.
How do Lego and Nintendo combined keep screwing up what should be slam-dunk sets?! I was hoping for a wider range overall; simple sets and complicated sets. Something for every kind of fan. These are all clearly aimed at young children. No catering to the older fans whatsoever.
man i forget how expensive lego can be, these are pretty small and condensed sets. i love AC but im just not in the market to display these or play with them from my imagination
@MysticX Sets have gotten smaller, but more detailed overall. But these are just very small sets.
What's with the weird circles everywhere too? Why not proper bases?
I think a lot of people forget that these sets are aimed at children, mostly. Having said that, I do agree that they look extremely basic, even for children's playsets. Still, going to get Tom Nook and some others for sure. Really hoping for a Coco set somewhere along the line
Not really my style... Looks like I'll be heading to Bricklink for the characters, and then build my own sets to match
Looks super mid honestly. Thought that they were going to do more of the actual houses and furniture for each set.
@Wolfleaf use Bricklink for the figures, it'll save you money if you don't want the sets.
As a big fan of AC and Lego I thought I couldn't go wrong here. But the sets look cluttered and messy to me. I get these aren't adult-focused sets, but even so, there are many other sets that are much more detailed and still aimed at children.
While I don't find the prices outrageous (given the Lego norm) it's still a bit of a miss for me. If I'm going to pay $75 bucks I would rather just have a more detailed Nook's Cranny instead of tossing in the other house and both being subpar detail.
I'm not sure how much say Nintendo had in the design process, or if Lego is to blame, but it seems foolish not to have at least one set aimed at adult collectors. Given both AC and Lego have a massive adult following.
Just fronts instead of full four wall buildings is a massive disappointment, but I guess that's all we should expect from Lego these days.
The first few Minecraft sets were far better, but those have gone downhill as well.
Anyways, I was excited but I am glad the excitement is now dead, so I can spend my money elsewhere. No FOMO for me either.
Those prices are quite steep but BOY are they cute!
Is Isabelle the first smash character to have an official LEGO minifig?
Tap here to load 26 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...