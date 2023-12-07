[image]

The Pokémon Company has announced that special distribution events have begun for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing players to download Darkrai and a shiny Lucario.

Not only that, but those who grab shiny Lucario will also bag a Master Ball - not bad! The Darkrai event will coincide with the Dialga/Palkia Tera Raid event and will be available until December 21st, 2023, while shiny Lucario and the Master Ball can be obtained until January 3rd, 2024 at 23:59 UTC.

Because we're so nice, here are the relevant codes for each distribution:

Darkrai: NEWM00N1SC0M1NG

Shiny Lucario & Master Ball - SH1NYBUDDY

The announcement arrived via the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC, which revealed that Legendary Pokémon such as Moltres, Suicine, and Rayquaza can be caught, amongst others.