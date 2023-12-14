In addition to the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Version 3.0.0 today, The Pokémon Company is also giving away a special Gimmighoul via Mystery Gift.

This "chest form Gimmighoul" comes with the "Upbeat Mark" and when assigned, it will be imparted with the title "Gimmighoul the Chipper". Here's how you can redeem it, courtesy of Pokémon's official website, along with the code you'll need: SEEY0U1NPALDEA

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game. Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet. Enter the password SEEY0U1NPALDEA. Watch as the Pokémon arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.) Be sure to save your game.

This code is active until 30th November next year, so make sure to redeem this free Pokémon while you remember. You can also check out the previous codes in our extensive guide: