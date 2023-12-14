To celebrate today's launch The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Niantic's mobile AR game Pokémon GO is giving out free themed outfits.

As detailed on the official GO website, these new avatar items are inspired by the main characters' outfits, and are available for free.

