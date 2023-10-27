Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been wanting to play EA's free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends on a certain platform but didn't want to abandon your progress on another platform, we've got some good news. EA and Respawn will be adding cross-progression to the game on 31st October in the latest seasonal update.

Cross-progression will roll out across all existing platforms "over a period of time" to ensure a stable launch. You can learn more on EA's website and there's also an FAQ.

"Keep an eye out for an in-game prompt to initiate the migration to bring together your content and progression. Cross Progression data will be associated with your EA account. Due to the nature of merging accounts across platforms, various aspects of Apex Legends (Apex Coins, Crafting Materials, etc.) will be impacted differently—see tables below. Anyone that does not log in during the migration period will have their account migrated automatically at a later date."

Season 19 will also include the new Legend Conduit. You can see this character in action in the trailer above.