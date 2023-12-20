One of the highlights of 2023 has been the surprise release of F-Zero 99 - a new battle royale racer exclusive to Switch Online members. While Nintendo said no more new tracks would be added to the game, it's not completely done with content updates.

In a new update today, it's added the "limited-time" Frozen Knight League event, where snow falls across all of the courses. In addition to this, the latest update has also added some other content, and it comes with some fixes as well. Below are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page.

pic.twitter.com/zIpsIGouq3 A chill has fallen over #FZERO99 ! Play the limited-time Frozen Knight League until 1/16 and race on hazardous tracks covered in ice! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play for free now: https://t.co/R298PUEGEN December 20, 2023

F-Zero 99: Ver. 1.1.5 (Released December 19, 2023)

New Additions

Added Frozen Knight League, a limited-time Knight League where snow falls. All courses that are regularly included in the Knight League (MUTE CITY I, BIG BLUE, SAND OCEAN, DEATH WIND I, and SILENCE) will be blanketed in snow. The Frozen Knight League event will be held for a limited time only. You can see how much time is remaining in the event by pressing the R Button on the main menu. Regular Knight League tracks and Knight League Grand Prix cannot be played when the Frozen Knight League event is being held（except for training and practice modes).

Added Boost colors to be used for machine customization as well as backdrops, badges and borders to be used for Pilot Card customization. These can be unlocked when certain conditions are met. The customization items added for this update can only be obtained during the time when the Frozen Knight League event is live. You can check specified conditions and progress for each item by pressing the R Button on the main menu. You can perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu, and then selecting MACHINES and PILOT CARDS.



Other Fixes