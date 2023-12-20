@Arkay Well, Namco did help develop Star Fox: Assault. So it would not be a stretch to see them work on another one.

Personally, I would love a remake of that game, with more levels (especially the multiplayer-only levels of Titania, Zoness, and the Great Fox), but also original levels like Venom (where Fox has to infiltrate the ruins of Andross's base to retrieve the schematics of the computer virus weapon that they use to defeat the Aparoids), as well as the return of some levels from Star Fox 64 (such as Aquas, Solar, and Macbeth). Maybe even finally introduce Fox's homeworld of Papetoon, which had never been visited in a Star Fox game before (but mentioned in Star Fox Command and Starlink: Battle For Atlas).

Outside of more levels, they need to bring the rest of Team Star Wolf into multiplayer mode, and maybe even include Pigma and General Pepper. Plus, if they include characters like Bill Grey, Katt Monroe, Miyu, Fay, and possibly even Fara Phoenix (her first in-game debut), they should be included in multiplayer as well.

Furthermore, they need to tighten up the controls, as they are quite touchy on the GameCube version. One wrong move of the joystick, and you or your Landmaster can tumble off a ledge. Not even Star Fox Adventures had that problem, and people regard that game as the black sheep of the franchise.

But even if they don't do a remake, I would love to see a sequel, albeit one that ignores the canonicity of Command (ergo, Command is rendered non-canon). Fox and Krystal's relationship deepens, and the game ends with them getting married. Since Krystal is my favorite video game character of all time (narrowly beating out Samus Aran), I just wish they would do her justice.

They REALLY did her dirty in Command, and basically ignored her existence since then. She didn't appear in Star Fox Zero (even though it is a remake of Star Fox and Star Fox 64, but it would have been nice to see a cameo in a post-credits scene) or Super Smash Bros. for Wii U in the Orbital Gate Assault stage (a level which she was involved in in Star Fox: Assault), and was made an Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when she should have been made playable, adding another staff fighter to the game (if you count Palutena as one).