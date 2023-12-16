There's already been a distribution event for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet announced earlier this week, and now to add to this, it seems another one has been confirmed for Japan.

This one is a little bit different! As explained by Serebii.net, the codes for this particular distribution will be shared in next month's issue of CoroCoro (a Japanese manga magazine) on 15th January 2024. Each issue will come with a "pair of serial codes for one of three random sets of Paradox Pokémon".

These sets include Flutter Mane & Iron Jugulis, Scream Tail & Iron Hands and Brute Bonnet & Iron Thorns.

According to the source, there are no other details about this distribution at this point, but if we hear any updates, or some sort of similar event locally, we'll let you know. In the meantime, between now and next November, you can claim a special "chest form Gimmighoul" via Mystery Gift: