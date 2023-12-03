Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Although the 3DS eShop has technically closed, third-party and indie developers are still showing their support for Nintendo's past-generation portable system. One, in particular, is developer William Kage, who announced a free DLC expansion for Fragrant Story earlier this year.

Now in an update, this DLC expansion 'Papaya's Path' has today been made available - offering up "about 6-10 hours" of extra gameplay (depending on your skill level) and "20-30 hours" to 100% the whole thing. It also bumps the game up to Version 1.2.

This free expansion comes packed with multiple new story campaigns, voiced cutscenes, new challenge battles, characters, abilities, gear, enemies, bosses, terrain, a world map show battlefield locations, an expanded soundtrack and much more.

There will also be another small run of physical copies, which will be released in January 2024. A physical strategy guide has also been confirmed for the same date as well and comes loaded with exclusive artwork.