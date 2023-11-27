This week's UK physical charts are in, and as Black Friday fades into the background and the Holiday season approaches, EA Sports FC 24 reclaims the top spot.

The Nintendo Switch version of the latest soccer title from EA makes up 24% of the sales, while the PS5 version claims the majority with 50% of sales. It's ahead of Hogwarts Legacy (where the Switch version makes up 39% of sales) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to stay steady, once again swapping places with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, jumping back up into fourth. Unfortunately, it's not all good news for Mario, as Super Mario RPG has slipped from sixth to 17th. Bluey: The Video Game and Persona 5 Tactica have also dropped significantly, with the latter falling out of the top 40 entirely.

Otherwise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe managed to pull back into the top ten again, though — no surprise, really. And Nintendo Switch Sports has also climbed a few places. We assume people are preparing for their New Year's Resolution to work out more — we're with you folks. Sonic Superstars, however, has sped back up the charts, from 24th to 11th, and the Switch version of the latest 2D Sonic game

Here's a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 3 1 EA Sports FC 24 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy 2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 5 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 11 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 8 8 Assassin's Creed Mirage 6 9 Mortal Kombat 1 32 10

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 24 11

Sonic Superstars

14 12

Minecraft

15 13

Gran Turismo 7

12 14

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 17 15

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19 16

Grand Theft Auto V

6 17

Super Mario RPG 22 18

God of War Ragnarok

7 19

Bluey: The Videogame 28 20

Just Dance 2024 Edition

13 21

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

36 22

Resident Evil 4 - 23

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

- 24

Just Dance 2023 Edition

23 25

LEGO 2K Drive

21 26

Final Fantasy XVI

- 27

EA Sports UFC 5 - 28

F1 23 26 29

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

25 30

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 35 31

NBA 2K24

33 32

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 33

Street Fighter 6

29 34

The Crew Motorfest

30 35

Crash Bandicoot: The N.Sane Trilogy

- 36

Diablo IV 20 37

Minecraft Legends

- 38

Stray - 39

WWE 2K23

- 40

LEGO Harry Potter Collection



[Compiled by GfK]

