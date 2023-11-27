This week's UK physical charts are in, and as Black Friday fades into the background and the Holiday season approaches, EA Sports FC 24 reclaims the top spot.
The Nintendo Switch version of the latest soccer title from EA makes up 24% of the sales, while the PS5 version claims the majority with 50% of sales. It's ahead of Hogwarts Legacy (where the Switch version makes up 39% of sales) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to stay steady, once again swapping places with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, jumping back up into fourth. Unfortunately, it's not all good news for Mario, as Super Mario RPG has slipped from sixth to 17th. Bluey: The Video Game and Persona 5 Tactica have also dropped significantly, with the latter falling out of the top 40 entirely.
Otherwise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe managed to pull back into the top ten again, though — no surprise, really. And Nintendo Switch Sports has also climbed a few places. We assume people are preparing for their New Year's Resolution to work out more — we're with you folks. Sonic Superstars, however, has sped back up the charts, from 24th to 11th, and the Switch version of the latest 2D Sonic game
Here's a look at the top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
3
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
1
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
2
|3
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
5
|4
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
4
|
5
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
11
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
9
|
7
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
8
|8
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
6
|9
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
32
|10
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
24
|11
|Sonic Superstars
|
14
|12
|Minecraft
|
15
|13
|Gran Turismo 7
|
12
|14
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
17
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
19
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
6
|17
|
Super Mario RPG
|
22
|18
|God of War Ragnarok
|
7
|19
|Bluey: The Videogame
|
28
|20
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
13
|21
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
36
|22
|
Resident Evil 4
|
-
|23
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
-
|24
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
23
|25
|LEGO 2K Drive
|
21
|26
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
-
|27
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|28
|F1 23
|
26
|29
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
25
|30
|
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
35
|31
|NBA 2K24
|
33
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|33
|Street Fighter 6
|
29
|34
|The Crew Motorfest
|
30
|35
|Crash Bandicoot: The N.Sane Trilogy
|
-
|36
|Diablo IV
|
20
|37
|Minecraft Legends
|
-
|38
|
Stray
|
-
|39
|WWE 2K23
|
-
|40
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
[Compiled by GfK]
Unfortunate I guess but it is a crowded release season and the game had a giant launch in Japan, plus it's still on top of the NA eShop, so I'm not too concerned about it.
MK1 and SMRPG both were placed 6th last week?
Mario Wonder is the game most people are going to get if they’re buying a Mario game this season. There’s also not as much nostalgia for it here since it never released in the UK, nor does it have as wide of an appeal as a typical Mario game- for example I wouldn’t recommend it to really young kids who presumably make up a big chunk of the Mario fan base, whereas Wonder would be great for them. Add on top that it’s a crowded time for releases for people who would typically be interested in it (I want it but don’t have the time yet with everything that’s released lately) and it’s no huge surprise it’s not lighting up the charts here. Hopefully it’s one that sells slowly but does well in the long run.
EDIT: Oh and also Hogwarts Legacy released a few days on Switch before SMRPG. For as popular as Mario is here a Harry Potter RPG releasing the same week was always going to be the preferred pick for a lot of people
On behalf of the UK, I apologise for our generally poor taste in games.
I don't think this would shock anyone. SMRPG is a really niche for a Mario game, you are essentially selling the bulk of it to those who played and loved the original.
That, and RPGs as a whole don't get as much excitement as they used to. Couple that with a classic Mario overwhadowing everything, SMRPG is just going to trail behind.
I think it's because of Black friday that Sonic Superstars jumped to 11th place. That's just me guessing.
Today's Cyber Monday & Sonic Superstar is like close to $30 or something.
@Paraka Plus the SNES version SMRPG was never released in EU back in 1996. So many wouldn't get the chance to play it at all.
So I think that MAY be another reason why. Mind you, maybe.
yet new fzero cant happen because there's not enough demand.
Nice to see Hogwarts Legacy still kicking butt ^__^
Most of the sales are from the sales i think.
I myself am guilty of that too. Been playing Mario rabbids sparks of hope, for the first time, and man i am addicted lol. Love it.
Mario rpg will be for Christmas.
Doesn't look like anything can stop Playstation 5 from taking 2023! (in the UK ofc) Now third parties are taking the top spots, it's all about performance. Switch looks to be selling at respectable levels (maybe we see a price drop next year? Remember those? No idea how many more units they would need to shift above the current trend to make that a smart move though.) Starfield out of the top 40? Blimey. Is Phil Spencer playing his cards close to his chest or genuinely waiting to buy Nintendo?
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot - That would imply a much larger sales numbers, though. Even considering the majority (as I said before) would likely be revisiters.
It's pretty common for a region of potential buyers to simply not adopt a re-release of a game that never reached their market respectively. Otherwise we would loke be seeing much larger numbers for games like Famicom Detective Club.
Has Mario RPG underperformed over here? It is a traditional old school rpg afterall. They don't tend to be that popular compared to war and footy.
It's Black Friday week where sales will be quite heavily biased toward discounted titles and games bundled with hardware, so no shock to see Mario RPG take a tumble down the charts.
Sonic is coming back! Soon be number one!
