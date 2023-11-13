The latest physical UK charts are here and, as expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has landed with a band, comfortably taking the number one position despite selling roughly 25% less than the previous entry in the franchise (thanks, Chris Dring).
This means that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is no longer holding onto the gold trophy this week and instead settling for bronze, falling below Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 24. It's not all doom and gloom though - far from it - as Nintendo is still well-represented in the top ten with Mario Wonder, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the Switch version of Minecraft.
Elsewhere, Detective Pikachu Returns has seen a little bit of a boost to remain in the charts, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle continues to sell remarkably well in comparison to its sequel, Sparks of Hope. Those heavy discounts are most certainly working, eh?
Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
NEW
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
1
|3
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
3
|4
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
NEW
|
5
|
Football Manager 2024
|
7
|
6
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
5
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|8
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
9
|9
|Minecraft
|
8
|10
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
10
|11
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
14
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|13
|Robocop: Rogue City
|
22
|14
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
13
|15
|EA Sports FC 24
|
NEW
|16
|PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
|
21
|17
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
18
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
27
|19
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventure
|
26
|20
|Sonic Superstars
|
29
|21
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
36
|22
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
39
|23
|Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
|
24
|24
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|25
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
37
|26
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
-
|27
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
28
|28
|Red Dead Redemption
|
31
|29
|30 in1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
33
|30
|
Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
11
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: GOTY Edition
|
-
|32
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|
38
|33
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
40
|34
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|
-
|35
|Diablo IV
|
23
|36
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition
|
34
|37
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|38
|
Super Mario Party
|
-
|39
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|
-
|40
|Just Dance 2021
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 16
Ooof. I wonder how many of these CoD players were on the "BotW is just DLC" train...as MW3 is literally MW2 DLC. Which is why there isn't a plat trophy, lol.
This number one just goes to say the color of the poo won't matter. And if people tell you it stinks really bad, you still go there and smell it yourself, just to make it sure. Then some won't admit it stinks, of course...
It just clicked me now that although Scarlet/Violet was released and remains in a poor state, it has something this COD might never have: content
CoD fell off hard, honestly.
Hopefully with the merger, they stop the yearly releases, and just take a few years to actually make a genuinely great one again.
This will be the first time i will skip a call of duty entry.
Still busy with MWII, love that game. This entry came way too fast and really feels like it should have been DLC, i would have bought it day 1.
I hope after this merge, it finally changes.
@LikelySatan b-but you don't understand! It has muh movement, red dot minimap and maps from 14 years ago! They brought back the classic perk system! I will never play MW2 again! GOAT TIER COD SLEDGEHAMMER W!!!!!!!
This is obviously sarcasm but the sad thing is, there are actually a good majority of people in the COD community that actually justify paying 70 dollars for this game because of what I said
Honestly, I was expecting a bigger drop for Modern Warfare III, but it's not impossible that the PS5 bundles kind of softened it in the end.
Also, would it be possible to share the platform splits for FC 24 for this week?
Wait, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night suddenly on number 16 ?? 😃
These decreases means there's a real possibility that CoD only lasts 1 week at the #1 spot given this week's releases. Hopefully it's Super Mario RPG that takes the #1 spot and not HL.
@HaroGenkide I figured it was a cynical move from ABK to release something obviously substandard so they can stop making campaigns, go full CoD as a Platform, and blame poor reception. Sounds like them. But who knows. The games have never been for me besides maybe the first MW, when it was new and I was running a Game Crazy.
People are buying CODMW 3.
It really is just DLC and not very good DLC either
Starfield doing well still
It is interesting that sales of COD are down by a quarter, and it still takes top spot.
I wonder if that makes it a success or not, sales wise?
I guess it will depend on if it continues to sell or not.
Hold on, EA FC 24 is on the list twice!
Are there two different versions that count as seperate entries?
Don't worry Mario, your mustache is much better 🤣
@Alpha008 I’m sure they’ve still made a ridiculous amount of money on it. Making a ton of money isn’t enough for companies like Activision though- they have to make more on the new game than the ridiculous amount they made on the last game or it’s a failure to them. Then instead of going back to the drawing board and figuring out how they can make a series appeal to more people again they’ll just lay off a load of staff
@Alpha008 The lower ranked one is meant to be EA Sports UFC 24.
Tap here to load 16 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...