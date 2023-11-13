Mario / COD
The latest physical UK charts are here and, as expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has landed with a band, comfortably taking the number one position despite selling roughly 25% less than the previous entry in the franchise (thanks, Chris Dring).

This means that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is no longer holding onto the gold trophy this week and instead settling for bronze, falling below Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 24. It's not all doom and gloom though - far from it - as Nintendo is still well-represented in the top ten with Mario Wonder, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the Switch version of Minecraft.

Elsewhere, Detective Pikachu Returns has seen a little bit of a boost to remain in the charts, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle continues to sell remarkably well in comparison to its sequel, Sparks of Hope. Those heavy discounts are most certainly working, eh?

Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

NEW

 1
 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

2

 2

EA Sports FC 24

1

 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3

 4
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

NEW

5

Football Manager 2024

7

6

 Nintendo Switch Sports

5

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 8
 Hogwarts Legacy

9

 9
 Minecraft

8

 10

Assassin's Creed Mirage

10

 11
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14

 12
 Grand Theft Auto V

4

 13
 Robocop: Rogue City

22

 14

Red Dead Redemption 2

13

 15
 EA Sports FC 24

NEW

 16
 PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

21

 17

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

18

 18
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27

 19
 The Grinch: Christmas Adventure

26

 20
 Sonic Superstars

29

 21
 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

36

 22

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

39

 23
 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

24

 24
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

-

 25
 Batman Arkham Collection

37

 26
 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

-

 27

Mario Party Superstars

28

 28
 Red Dead Redemption

31

 29
 30 in1 Game Collection Vol. 1

33

 30

Fortnite Transformers Pack

11

 31
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: GOTY Edition

-

 32
 Disney Dreamlight Valley

38

 33
 Mortal Kombat 1

40

 34
 Detective Pikachu Returns

-

 35
 Diablo IV

23

 36
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition

34

 37
 Pokémon Violet

-

 38

Super Mario Party

-

 39
 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

-

 40
 Just Dance 2021

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.