The latest physical UK charts are here and, as expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has landed with a band, comfortably taking the number one position despite selling roughly 25% less than the previous entry in the franchise (thanks, Chris Dring).

This means that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is no longer holding onto the gold trophy this week and instead settling for bronze, falling below Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 24. It's not all doom and gloom though - far from it - as Nintendo is still well-represented in the top ten with Mario Wonder, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the Switch version of Minecraft.

Elsewhere, Detective Pikachu Returns has seen a little bit of a boost to remain in the charts, while Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle continues to sell remarkably well in comparison to its sequel, Sparks of Hope. Those heavy discounts are most certainly working, eh?

Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

NEW 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

2 2

EA Sports FC 24 1 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder 3 4

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

NEW 5 Football Manager 2024 7 6 Nintendo Switch Sports

5 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 8

Hogwarts Legacy

9 9

Minecraft

8 10

Assassin's Creed Mirage 10 11

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14 12

Grand Theft Auto V

4 13

Robocop: Rogue City

22 14

Red Dead Redemption 2 13 15

EA Sports FC 24

NEW 16

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

21 17

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 18 18

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27 19

The Grinch: Christmas Adventure

26 20

Sonic Superstars

29 21

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

36 22

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 39 23

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

24 24

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

- 25

Batman Arkham Collection

37 26

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

- 27

Mario Party Superstars 28 28

Red Dead Redemption

31 29

30 in1 Game Collection Vol. 1

33 30

Fortnite Transformers Pack 11 31

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: GOTY Edition

- 32

Disney Dreamlight Valley

38 33

Mortal Kombat 1

40 34

Detective Pikachu Returns

- 35

Diablo IV

23 36

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition

34 37

Pokémon Violet

- 38

Super Mario Party - 39

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

- 40

Just Dance 2021



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.