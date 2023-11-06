The latest UK physical charts are in and it has been yet another strong showing from Super Mario Bros. Wonder as the Nintendo 2D platformer holds onto the top spot once again.

The game's main competitor for the past couple of weeks, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has dropped down into third this time, leaving EA Sports FC 24 to once again dribble its way into second (Switch continues to make up a small 17% of the game's sales, while PS5 and PS4 are the dominant players with 46% and 22% respectively).

Elsewhere, Nacon's RoboCop: Rogue City debuts in fourth place while the Switch powerhouses of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons fill out the top ten.

Last week's big releases on Switch, WarioWare: Move It! and Star Ocean: The Second Story R, debut in 15th and 16th, with Nintendo just sneaking the lion's share of the console split on the latter (Switch made up 47% of sales, while PS5 and PS4 took 46% and 6% respectively). It's also nice to see LEGO 2K Drive speed back into the charts at 20th, with a whopping 70% of total sales coming on Switch.

Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full, shall we?

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 3 2 EA Sports FC 24 2 3 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 4 Robocop: Rogue City 6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 6 Hogwarts Legacy 9 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 5 8 Assassin's Creed Mirage 10 9 Minecraft 14 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 20 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 11 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 7 13 EA Sports UFC 24 12 14 Grand Theft Auto V - 15 WarioWare: Move It! - 16 Star Ocean: The Second Story R 16 17 Resident Evil 4 17 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 19 EA Sports WRC - 20 LEGO 2K Drive 27 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 28 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 24 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 22 24 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 13 25 Street Fighter 6 15 26 Sonic Superstars 26 27 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures 19 28 Red Dead Redemption 34 29 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 4 30 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 32 31 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 - 32 WWE 2K23 29 33 Fortnite Transformers Pack - 34 Pokémon Violet - 35 Dark Souls Trilogy 23 36 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 37 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 30 38 Mortal Kombat 1 18 39 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures 38 40 Detective Pikachu Returns

[Compiled by GfK]

