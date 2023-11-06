Super Mario Bros. Wonder Luigi
Image: Nintendo Life

The latest UK physical charts are in and it has been yet another strong showing from Super Mario Bros. Wonder as the Nintendo 2D platformer holds onto the top spot once again.

The game's main competitor for the past couple of weeks, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has dropped down into third this time, leaving EA Sports FC 24 to once again dribble its way into second (Switch continues to make up a small 17% of the game's sales, while PS5 and PS4 are the dominant players with 46% and 22% respectively).

Elsewhere, Nacon's RoboCop: Rogue City debuts in fourth place while the Switch powerhouses of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons fill out the top ten.

Last week's big releases on Switch, WarioWare: Move It! and Star Ocean: The Second Story R, debut in 15th and 16th, with Nintendo just sneaking the lion's share of the console split on the latter (Switch made up 47% of sales, while PS5 and PS4 took 46% and 6% respectively). It's also nice to see LEGO 2K Drive speed back into the charts at 20th, with a whopping 70% of total sales coming on Switch.

Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full, shall we?

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3

 2

EA Sports FC 24

2

 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 4 Robocop: Rogue City

6

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8

6

 Hogwarts Legacy

9

7

Nintendo Switch Sports

5

 8 Assassin's Creed Mirage

10

 9 Minecraft

14

 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20

 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

11

 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

7

 13 EA Sports UFC 24

12

 14

Grand Theft Auto V

-

 15 WarioWare: Move It!

-

 16 Star Ocean: The Second Story R

16

 17

Resident Evil 4

17

 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 19 EA Sports WRC

-

 20 LEGO 2K Drive

27

 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

28

 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

24

 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

22

 24 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

13

 25 Street Fighter 6

15

 26 Sonic Superstars

26

 27

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

19

 28 Red Dead Redemption

34

 29 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

4

 30

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

32

 31 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

-

 32 WWE 2K23

29

 33 Fortnite Transformers Pack

-

 34 Pokémon Violet

-

 35 Dark Souls Trilogy

23

 36 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

-

 37 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

30

 38

Mortal Kombat 1

18

 39 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

38

 40 Detective Pikachu Returns

[Compiled by GfK]

