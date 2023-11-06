The latest UK physical charts are in and it has been yet another strong showing from Super Mario Bros. Wonder as the Nintendo 2D platformer holds onto the top spot once again.
The game's main competitor for the past couple of weeks, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has dropped down into third this time, leaving EA Sports FC 24 to once again dribble its way into second (Switch continues to make up a small 17% of the game's sales, while PS5 and PS4 are the dominant players with 46% and 22% respectively).
Elsewhere, Nacon's RoboCop: Rogue City debuts in fourth place while the Switch powerhouses of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons fill out the top ten.
Last week's big releases on Switch, WarioWare: Move It! and Star Ocean: The Second Story R, debut in 15th and 16th, with Nintendo just sneaking the lion's share of the console split on the latter (Switch made up 47% of sales, while PS5 and PS4 took 46% and 6% respectively). It's also nice to see LEGO 2K Drive speed back into the charts at 20th, with a whopping 70% of total sales coming on Switch.
Now then, let's take a look at the top 40 in full, shall we?
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
3
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
2
|3
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|4
|Robocop: Rogue City
|
6
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|
6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
9
|
7
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
5
|8
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
10
|9
|Minecraft
|
14
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
20
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
11
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
7
|13
|EA Sports UFC 24
|
12
|14
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|15
|WarioWare: Move It!
|
-
|16
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|
16
|17
|
Resident Evil 4
|
17
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|19
|EA Sports WRC
|
-
|20
|LEGO 2K Drive
|
27
|21
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
28
|22
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
24
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
22
|24
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
13
|25
|Street Fighter 6
|
15
|26
|Sonic Superstars
|
26
|27
|
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|
19
|28
|Red Dead Redemption
|
34
|29
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
4
|30
|
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|
32
|31
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
-
|32
|WWE 2K23
|
29
|33
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
-
|34
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|35
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
23
|36
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
-
|37
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
30
|38
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
18
|39
|Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
|
38
|40
|Detective Pikachu Returns
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 40
Well done Mario Wonder, top job.
The Swicth version of EA FC is very poor. And going by the subreddit for the game in general, people aren't happy with this years version. Buggy as hell and poor AI. Thankfully I went physical and can trade in to get some money back.
First time I bought a "FIFA" game in about 5 years, not impressed.
I wonder if it could surpass the 30,32 million sales that NSMBW did. I hope it does.
Not surprised at all, but still happy to see Wonder on top!
Good week for Switch games in general as most are higher or only slightly lower rhan last week.
Utterly bewildered by how Star Ocean: The Second Story R is not on top of the list
@Princess_Lilly It's not that surprising really
@Princess_Lilly I'm going to get the game eventually, but there's just too many games out right now and my backlog just keeps increasing.
I miss the Wii/DS days of £20 releases for smaller games (touch generations stuff etc.). Wario Ware is one that fits that bill in my mind with how short they are/low budget they seem to be. Even though it is more of a budget release at £35 it’s still too steep for it to be an impulse buy. I expect a lot of people are like myself and waiting for a steep drop (I got Get it Together! for £20 after launch and felt that was a sound price for what it was, anything more would have been too much).
@larryisaman Agreed. However good it probably is, it looks like a low-budget indie game from the trailers. Whatever sales it gets at full-price will be from established fans of the series. Other Switch owners are well-served in the months leading up to Christmas with top-tier titles.
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures was still on number 39. 😊
Tough time for Warioware to come out. I’m the prime target for a game like this but I have 5 or 6 games ahead of it that I want to buy
Warioware isn’t a series that does gangbusters and clearly by the fact we get them so often they don’t have to to be profitable.
@Princess_Lilly Consistently praised series like Xenoblade don't manage more than a couple million units at most, and Star Ocean has a reputation for a... mixed level of quality. It's really not a shock that it's not doing well.
@JohnnyC You sound like someone who doesn't understand the WarioWare aesthetic
@Princess_Lilly Mario is more accessible to more people of any age and has no learning curve etc. plus Mario sells, just look at Mario Kart 8, it's still top 10 and it's an old game. I'm not saying Star Ocean isn't a bad game, but being "utterly bewildered" is a bit extreme.
I suspect WarioWare isn't doing huge numbers because it's mostly multi-player and mostly motion controls (and it's a busy time of year).
Maybe it will find legs over Christmas as people look for something the family can play together?
@Folkloner I said that while it probably is good, it looks cheap. In a period of AAA releases and no shortage of low-budget indie titles, I get why it hasn't captured the attention of the masses.
I love WarioWare but I hate motion controls so I’m skipping it.
It is too bad for WarioWare. I love the franchise and I hope Nintendo won't come to conclusion that they should pass on another sequel. Just, maybe, ditch the motion controls next time. I miss the days of GBA simplicity, and I bet that would work better on Switch.
Wonder deserves to sell in record numbers. They've really put everything into it. It's a 2D Mario with Galaxy levels of care and creativity.
Awesome, I could see it keeping #1 or atleast switching with EAFC for the rest of the year at this rate.
I just had a feeling about Warioware. Get it Together sold relatively poorly, Everybody 1-2 Switch did even worse, and when you have a game that to the average consumer is a combination of the two, after so many minigame collections have released on Swittch, during a year when so many GOTY candidates have come out, especially in the past couple of months, and the game is DOA, regardless of quality.
I love the Warioware series, but I had no interest in Move It.
I totally forgot that Switch Sports exists.
Don’t get me wrong I was rooting for the little guy but I’m unsurprised the sales are bad to say the least. The games have historically sold poorly and well wario came out in middle of the holiday push with its competitors being mario, spider man, sonic, yakuza, metal gear and mario rpg at least those are the ones I remember While also competing against games that have previously released throughout the year such as pikmin, baldurs gate, yakuza again, TEARS OF THE KINGDOM AND STARFIELD. 2023 is the new 2017 and one unfortunate part of that is smaller releases that can’t drum up the discourse of the the little plumber more recognizable then mickey and the most profitable superhero would get left behind
And this is a smaller aside but also at least based on security breachs sales the FNAF movie is further taking a piece of the pie of gaming discourse isn’t doing wario any favors
Hopefully because the switch 2 will probably be backwards compatible wario will have another decade to sell and pull itself out of the unfortunate hole the franchise finds itself in
Yeah, unfortunately WarioWare: Move It! is looking like an important decline compared to Get It Together, and not just in UK.
The Second Story R had a better debut than The Divine Force in terms of ranking (16th v.s. 18th), but we can't go much further than that since we're talking about ranking positions after all
Can't say I'm surprised about WarioWare. Ever since the physical of Pikmin 1+2, there's been a 1st party Switch release every 2 weeks:
Those kind of extremely packed release schedules mean the smaller games suffer (see Square Enix's lineup at multiple points last year for example).
But I guess in Nintendo's case, that's the result of preparation for next gen. After Switch 2 releases, the only current Switch games released would probably be Pokemon Gen 5 remakes and maybe 1-2 ports/remasters.
Can't believe Wario is sooo low! Had some amazing fun with it over the weekend!
As far as I am concerned Star Ocean is impossible to find anywhere. Physical version I mean.
Mario Kart 8 keeps drifting in the top.
I love Warioware Move It. I haven't played it in multi-player yet, but have had a blast playing single player. I even had fun playing a couple 2 player games, but holding both joy con so I was player 1 and 2. It's a super fun game that I'm enjoying more than Get It Together, which I also really enjoy playing.
I'm sure I'd enjoy WarioWare, but for me this series is kind of a one-a-generation thing. Since I already have Get it Together, that's plenty microgame craziness for me for a while.
I would've rushed out to buy a new Rhythm Heaven day 1 though.
It's really unfortunate that WarioWare is practically the one Nintendo series that hasn't received any real sales boost from being on Switch. Nothing's even come close to Touched or Smooth Moves. I'm glad Nintendo seems committed to the series regardless, even giving it its own website portal recently among much larger IPs, but I hope one day the series can really take off again.
You belong to the top Mario! Just a little more, until more Mario goodness releases.
@larryisaman I love Wario and mini games in general. But I don’t have many opportunities to play with friends and motion controls are kind of a turn off for me. Throw in that it should not be priced more than $30, if that and I will wait for a sale if I decide to get it at all.
I guess that's about what is expected from both games
@JakedaArbok Get it Together sold 1.34 million. That’s pretty respectable for a niche title and probably did not cost much to make.
Did we need a new Wario Ware game? Most people I know that like Wario have been waiting for another Wario Land or Wario World game much more than that. If they are not going to make a new Wario Land or Wario World they should make Wario a playable character in Super Mario Bros Wonder as DLC.
@rockodoodle
You have to be really niche or a really poor game for a Nintendo-published title to sell less than a million units on Switch. It’s still nothing to sneeze at, but one would think that a game starting a member of the Mario cast marketed around multiplayer could sell slightly better. Additionally, it came out during somewhat of a lull period for both Nintendo-published games and games in general. Get it Together is a good game in my opinion, I’m really just talking about sales.
I know WarioWare usually has a smaller audience but yikes is that a rough debut
