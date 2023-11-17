Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During this year's Toyko Game Show festivities, Takaya Imamura - best known for his work on the F-Zero and Star Fox franchises - showcased the first trailer for his upcoming title, Omega 6: The Video Game.

The game is based on a manga created by Imamura and will feature text-based adventure mechanics alongside turn-based combat. It's difficult to imagine such a concept taking inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but according to Automaton, that's exactly what the development team, Happymeal, is intending.

The article states that Happymeal has consulted with Nintendo's own Kenji Matsutani, who has worked extensively on 3D Zelda titles, to help create a sandbox-like world for Omega 6; one in which players can choose whether to tackle the main story head-on, or immerse themselves in side-quests. It goes on to say that the team is currently looking into allowing players to continue playing the game after the main story itself concludes.

While these aspects can be associated with most adventure games these days - particularly those of an open-world nature - it doesn't hurt to take inspiration from what is undeniably one of the greatest games of all time. Imamura himself has publicly sung the praises of Tears of the Kingdom, simply stating "Zelda is amazing!" in a tweet posted shortly after the game's launch.

As for Omega 6: The Video Game, it's currently scheduled to launch worldwide at some point in 2024.