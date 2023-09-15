Nintendo surprised fans this week with the reveal of F-Zero 99, a new twist on the orignal SNES classic that throws 99 players into a single race to determine who will be the last machine standing.

It's a neat throwback to the original that follows in the footsteps of Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99, and fans so far seem to be quite enamoured with the fresh spin on the F-Zero franchise. Even Tatakya Imamura, one of the key developers on the series until his departure from Nintendo, has expressed his love in a recent post on X.

Translated via Google, the text reads:

" A bold arrangement that respects the original elements! I felt the love for F-ZERO. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the creator. We are looking forward to the revival of this IP."

We certainly echo Imamura's sentiments here in regards to a revival of the F-Zero IP! Hopefully, Nintendo might well be testing the waters with the launch of F-Zero 99; in which case, make sure you get it downloaded if you're interested in seeing future games in the series.

F-Zero 99 is available to download for free now for all members of Nintendo Switch Online. Our review is currently in the works, so be sure to keep an eye out for that in the near future.