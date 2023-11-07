Following on from a special Xenoblade Chronicles 3 event, Nintendo has now announced it's hosting a Super Mario RPG Maximus Cup in its Switch Online battle royale, Tetris 99.
This event will start later this week on 9th November and will run until 13th November. Super Mario RPG will then arrive later on in the month on 17th November.
If you participate in this upcoming event and accumulate 100 event points, you'll unlock a special theme featuring special background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Super Mario RPG.
We've recently gone hands on with Super Mario RPG for Switch, if you're curious to know about this new version: