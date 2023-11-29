Splatoon 3's updates just keep on coming, with the next one due out this week either today or tomorrow, depending on your location.

This next update brings in the new Chill Season 2023 which includes 2 more stages, 2 new special weapons, the Megalodontia. On top of this, there are a stack of changes to multiplayer, battles, and Salmon Run (the list goes on!). SplatNet 3 has also got a sizable update and there are fixes for all parts of the game.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 3 - Ver. 6.0.0 (Releasing November 29, 2023)

Season and Catalog Changes

On November 30th, 2023, data relating to Chill Season 2023 was added to the game. This includes: A new catalog, including new gear, titles, banners, decorations, stickers, and emotes. 1 new battle stage (Robo ROM-en) and 1 returning battle stage (Bluefin Depot). 2 new special weapons. 9 new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons. A newly discovered King Salmonid, Megalodontia. 11 new Tableturf Battle cards.

Players will now be able to obtain 1 Sheldon License at the end of each season.

Changes to Multiplayer

Added 2 songs that will play during battles.

New special weapons have been added. Weapons equipped with these special weapons will be available at Ammo Knights at the start of Chill Season 2023. Special Weapon Details Triple Splashdown Jump up into the air and come splashing down alongside two fists made of ink to create three explosions. Splattercolor Screen Throw a device to produce a screen of ink that obstructs vision. Enemies who touch the screen will take damage and lose the ability to perceive color for a little while.

New weapon sets have been added. These weapon sets will be available at Ammo Knights at the start of Chill Season 2023. Weapon Sub Weapon Special Weapon Foil Squeezer Autobomb Splattercolor Screen Custom Blaster Point Sensor Triple Splashdown S-BLAST '91 Burst Bomb Booyah Bomb Painbrush Nouveau Point Sensor Tenta Missiles Snipewriter 5B Splash Wall Ink Storm Enperry Splat Dualies Curling Bomb Triple Splashdown Undercover Sorella Brella Torpedo Splattercolor Screen REEF-LUX 450 Deco Splash Wall Reefslider Neo Splatana Stamper Toxic Mist Crab Tank

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details .96 Gal

.96 Gal Deco Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 8%. Range Blaster Increased the radius of ink splatter at the point of impact with a floor or wall or when detonated midair by approximately 15%. Dread Wringer Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 10%. Heavy Edit Splatling Increased the number of spray droplets created by shots

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Reefslider After activation, players become invulnerable to damage approximately 13/60 of a second faster than before.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After Jet Squelcher 190 180 L-3 Nozzlenose 200 190

Changes to Anarchy Battles

At the end of a series in Anarchy Battle (Series), the player’s total number of five-win streaks will be displayed as “5 Wins in a Row” alongside a count. A player’s five-win streak will increase each time they finish a series with five consecutive wins. The number will reset to 0 when players reset their rank, finish a series with three losses, attempt a Rank-Up Battle, or when the season changes.

On the screen where players from both teams appear at the start of an Anarchy Battle (Series) battle, a symbol corresponding to the number of five-win streaks that a player has achieved will be displayed.

Added badges that players can unlock based on the total number of five-win streaks in Anarchy Battle (Series).

Changes to X Battles

The matchmaking system has changed, making it possible to form battles with additional weapon combinations. This change will be applied immediately after the update to Ver. 6.0.0.

Players with X Power of less than 2000.0 and players with X Power of 2000.0 or higher will no longer be matched together. This change will be applied immediately after the update to Ver. 6.0.0.

Increased the minimum range that X Power can change when battles are finished. Additionally, the change in a player’s X Power will now be based on both what their X Power was before the battles and their win/loss ratio during them. This change will be applied to battles after the start of Chill Season 2023. It will not apply to battles during Drizzle Season 2023.

X Power (Before) Minimum Range of X Power Changes 0 wins, 3 losses 1 wins, 3 losses 2 wins, 3 losses 3 wins, 2 losses 3 wins, 1 losses 3 wins, 0 losses Less than 2500.0 -75.0 -50.0 -25.0 +25.0 +50.0 +75.0 2500.0 to 3000.0 -45.0 -30.00 -15.0 +15.0 +30.0 +45.0 3000.0 or higher -20.0 -15.0 -10.0 +10.0 +15.0 +20.0 Added badges that players can unlock by reaching X Power 2000.0 or higher. Players can obtain them by meeting the conditions after the start of Chill Season 2023.

Added badges that players can unlock based on win streaks while at X Power 2000.0 or higher. Players can obtain them by meeting the conditions after the start of Chill Season 2023.

Added badges that players can get based on their X Rankings at the end of the season. These can be obtained by ranking in the top 50,000 / 30,000 / 10,000 / 5,000 / 3,000 / 1,000 / 500 / 10 and higher. Players can obtain them based on their rank at the end of a season, starting with Chill Season 2023.

The first time that a player meets the conditions to obtain one of the X-Battle badges added in this update, the design will change depending on whether the player was part of either the Takoroka Division or the Tentatek Division.

Changes to Salmon Run

A new King Salmonid called Megalodontia may appear.

Kraken Royale and Triple Splashdown have been newly added to the provided special weapons.

The conditions for the provision of special weapons have been adjusted such that at least two of the following special weapons, which can attack Salmonids at a distance, will always be provided. Inkjet Crab Tank Killer Wail 5.1 Booyah Bomb Triple Inkstrike

In Big Runs, the score required for obtaining a gold, silver, or bronze decoration will be predetermined for each occurrence and will be announced via the Anarchy Splatcast at the start of the Big Run.

In Normal Jobs when stages and supplied weapons change, if a player has a badge that corresponds to a stage after the switch, they will now start with a higher job title than before. Type of Badge Job Title at the Start Gold Badge Eggsecutive VP 400 Silver Badge Eggsecutive VP 300 Bronze Badge Eggsecutive VP 200 Other As before, the title corresponding to the previous job title (Apprentice 40 - Eggsecutive VP 40)

The type of King Salmonid appearing will now display in the stage information on the main menu.

In Grizzco, the shape of the Salmometer will now change based on the type of King Salmonid appearing.

When replaying job scenarios from Private Jobs or Eggstra Work, the players targeted during Rush or the Griller special waves, as well as the landing spots of Chinooks during Mothership special waves, will now be replicated.

Changes to Splatfests

The matchmaking system for Splatfest Battle (Pro) has changed, making it possible to form battles with new weapon combinations.

Changes to Tableturf Battle

Deck names and the total number of spaces will now display on the screen where players select a deck to use in battle.

Changes to the Lobby

Players who have already obtained all of the weapons currently available at Ammo Knights will now be able to exchange extra Sheldon Licenses for Shell-Out Tokens. They can be exchanged by pressing the Y Button on the Shell-Out Machine screen.

Added a feature that displays information such as changes in the tides of battle in graph form when watching a battle replay. This can be displayed by pressing the R Button while watching a battle replay.



Changes to SplatNet 3

Players can now get Turf Inked points from Salmon Run to support Crusty Sean’s Wandercrust Tour. Turf Inked points can be used in this way after the start of Chill Season 2023.

Added a new journey to the Wandercrust Tour. Players will be able to support Journey 4 after completing the first three journeys. Journey 4 can only be supported with points earned by inking turf from Chill Season 2023 onward.

The type of King Salmonid that will appear will now be displayed on the Salmon Run schedule.

The shape of the Salmometer displayed in Job Logs will now change based on the type of King Salmonid appearing.

When a player’s score in Big Run is in the top 20%, it is now possible to confirm in Salmon Run Stats what percentile that score corresponds to.

This update focuses on adding features for Chill Season 2023, which starts in December, as well as adding features to Anarchy Battle (Series) and X Battle, changes to Salmon Run, and tweaks to multiplayer.

For Anarchy Battle (Series), we have created a unique goal for this mode by tracking and recognizing five-win streaks.

In X Battles, we have added changes that make different variations occur more frequently than before to make it easier for players to set their own individual goals, even after playing this mode for a while.

With Salmon Run, we have made changes that make it easier to play with a goal in mind during Big Runs, and adjustments to job titles when the schedule changes during Normal Jobs.

For battles, we added new weapons and special weapons, and we have also adjusted some weapons to make them easier to use.

Our next update is planned for the middle of Chill Season 2023 and should focus on balance adjustments.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls Fixed an issue where the height of a player’s jumps would be reduced if they jumped from box to box on terrain where two or more boxes were stacked on top of each other. Fixed an issue that caused players to display incorrectly on other players' screens if their connections were unstable and they Super Jumped repeatedly. Fixed an issue where a player’s special weapon would fire after performing a Dodge Roll if they tried to perform a Dodge Roll and fire their special weapon at the same time. We have changed this so that in this case, the special weapon will be fired without the Dodge Roll taking place at all. Fixed an issue where, if two brellas with different durability hit one another, the brella with the higher durability wouldn't take any damage. Fixed an issue where walls wouldn’t be inked as intended when a player was on recon or in the lobby and hit a wall with a charged slash from a splatana. Fixed an issue where players would not bounce as intended when they moved to get on top of an opponent's Splash Wall. Fixed an issue where the player’s controller would vibrate as though they had taken damage from a direct hit when they had not actually taken damage from an opponent firing an Angle Shooter at them. Fixed an issue where damage done to targets by the explosion from a Crab Tank's cannon would count as double in the lobby for a special Splatfest. Fixed an issue that caused Tacticoolers placed next to sponges to be destroyed unintentionally. Fixed an issue where the sound that plays to indicate a hit would be played when the ink shot from an Ink Vac exploded, even though if no opponents were actually hit by it. Fixed an issue where a player’s jump in the air would be shorter than expected if they triggered a Kraken Royale attack close to a precipice. Fixed an issue that made the effect that displays around players' heads when their special is active disappear when a Super Chump was deployed.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in Splat Zones mode where the fireworks that display when the counter reaches 0 would be displayed in unintended locations in some stages. Adjusted some of the terrain in Scorch Gorge to fix an issue in Turf War and Splat Zones modes that allowed players to Dodge Roll and enter the enemy base in an unintended way. Fixed an issue that allowed players to submerge at certain locations in Eeltail Alley even though those locations couldn't be inked. Fixed an issue in Mincemeat Metalworks in Tower Control mode that allowed players to enter the tower from above in an unintended location. Fixed an issue in Mahi-Mahi Resort that allowed players to access unintended locations via inkrails. Fixed an issue in Mahi-Mahi Resort that caused players to clip into terrain by using the Zipcaster from certain locations when the water level changed. Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard that allowed players to access high ground in an unintended way when doing a Squid Roll from a moving bridge. Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard in Rainmaker mode that caused the Rainmaker to return to the top of a railing at the edge of the stage if the player fell off the railing and went outside the bounds of the stage. Fixed an issue in Inkblot Art Academy in Rainmaker mode where the countdown would not speed up if a player carried the Rainmaker back to the top of certain walls in their own base. Fixed an issue in Flounder Heights in Splat Zones mode that allowed players to access unintended locations by doing Squid Rolls from certain walls. Fixed an issue in Humpback Pump Track in Clam Blitz mode that would cause the player to become unable to move if they tried to Super Jump from the top of certain railings. Fixed an issue that allowed players to submerge at certain locations in Manta Maria even though those locations couldn't be inked. Fixed an issue that allowed players to submerge at certain locations in Crableg Capital even though those locations couldn't be inked. Fixed an issue in Crableg Capital that allowed players to fill their special gauge and increase their points by inking under some obstacles. Fixed an issue in Crableg Capital where, if the player threw an Autobomb at certain locations, the Autobomb would not be able to move and would disappear without exploding. Fixed an issue in Crableg Capital that made it so that the Zipcaster could only be used to cling to the steel beams around the outer edge of the stage on one team's side. Adjusted some of the terrain in Crableg Capital to fix an issue in Tower Control mode that allowed players to get on top of grates in unintended ways from certain boxes. Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. where dropping down while Dodge Rolling at certain locations would cause players to sink into the floor. Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. where the Zipcaster could be used to get inside terrain from beneath certain obstacles.



Fixes to Salmon Run Fixed an issue where Golden Eggs could become stuck bouncing in a perpetual loop if thrown from certain locations. Fixed an issue where, if a player was using the Crab Tank and changed to mobile mode at a specific moment just before a wave ended, the Crab Tank would be treated as though it was still in mobile mode even when the next wave started, leaving an ink trail behind it and causing damage by running over opponents. Fixed an issue that caused players to not be able to pass through some Scrappers while in a life ring. Fixed an issue that caused Flyfish to not be brought down when hit by an attack from a Slammin' Lid. Fixed an issue in Marooner's Bay that caused Golden Eggs to enter the terrain when a Boss Salmonid was defeated at certain locations.



Fixes to Splatfests Fixed an issue where a player’s name would be displayed in an ink color that didn't match the team they'd selected when taking a photo on a Splatfest Float after winning a 100x Battle or 333x Battle. Fixed an issue where, if a battle occurred between members of the same team during a special Splatfest, the special ink color would glow more than intended.

