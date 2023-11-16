Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier on, Nintendo announced "Chill Season 2023" for Splatoon 3. It will be arriving in-game next month on 1st December.

As part of this announcement, Nintendo has shared a new trailer where fans can jam out to a new Chirpy Chips single and music video. In terms of details about this new season update, it looks like there's another weapon and stage on the way.

SRL Musicology here, pumped to reveal a new Chirpy Chips single and music video! Yeah, Ballistics and Fashion Desk and pretty much everyone else is yelling that this is actually the Chill Season trailer (coming 12/1, BTW), but we're focused on the retro synth chiptune bassline! pic.twitter.com/OxdnSMdgT5 November 15, 2023

Apart from this new season announcement, Nintendo also released a new update for Splatoon 3 bumping the game up to Version 5.2.0. In addition to this, the new Deep Cut amiibo bundle also launches this week.