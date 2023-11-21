Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 21st Nov, 2023 00:15 GMT]:

After launching on other platforms back in September, Sifu's final content update has now gone live on the Nintendo Switch.

Players can look forward to new arenas, challenges and a whole new set of cheats and modifiers. Sifu is available for 50% off on the eShop until 3rd December.





New arenas, a ton of additional challenges, and a whole new set of cheats and modifiers. Take your fights on the go wherever you want!



Original article [Sun 6th Aug, 2023 04:00 BST]:

Developer SloClap has announced its martial arts-inspired brawler Sifu will be getting its "final title update" later this year.

Unfortunately, Switch owners will have to wait just a little bit longer:

Sifu game: "The Switch version is set to release later! We'll let you know as soon as we have an ETA"

When it arrives, this update will add six dynamic Arenas, 75 thrilling challenges, film-inspired outfits, and an array of modifiers and cheats to add some variety.

"Brace yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before."

