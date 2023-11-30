If you've been wondering what the latest is with the famous crime-fighting duo Sam & Max, it appears their next game Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered will no longer be arriving in 2023.

The update from Skunkape Games is this game will be now released on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. Here's a refresher on this next episodic chapter:

"Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, but recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future...

"Now Sam & Max have aroused a host of intergalactic villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. As the bad guys close in and Max's psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max's mind."

This remaster will come with updated graphics, lightning, lip-sync, cinematography and music to make it feel like a modern game. There will also be other enhancements like user interface refinements and accessibility settings.