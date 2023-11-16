The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 17th Nov, $59.99) - Adventure, battle and traverse across a colorful world as Mario and his team of unlikely allies! Join up with Mallow, Geno, Bowser and Peach as they unite to thwart the troublesome Smithy Gang, save Star Road, and protect everyone’s wishes! Encounter monsters, enter turn-based battles with your party of three and master the new Chain and Triple Moves systems to claim victory. Explore zany areas with even zanier stories and enjoy colorfully enhanced graphics and other spiffy upgrades in this delightfully reimagined world. - Read our Super Mario RPG review

Persona 5 Tactica (SEGA, 17th Nov, $59.99) - The Phantom Thieves return in this tactical spin-off of Persona 5! Assemble a team of beloved heroes and experience a new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in the iconic Persona universe. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger, until a mysterious rescuer offers a deal in exchange for their help. Build your three-hero squad from eight playable characters, equip an assortment of weapons and rout your foes in turn-based battles. - Read our Persona 5 Tactica review

Bluey: The Videogame (Outright Games, 17th Nov, $39.99) - Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a new story set across four interactive adventures and explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock outfits and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location. Play your favorite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase and more. Local multiplayer* also lets you experience the joy and wonder of Bluey’s world with friends and family in story mode and free play mode. This game won’t be trifficult – just a lot of fun!

Switch eShop - New Releases

9 Years of Shadows (Freedom Games, 9th Nov, $19.99) - Fight to bring beautiful colors back to a hand-crafted world of darkness and discover the story of Europa and her ghostly companion Apino. 9 Years of Shadows is a side-scrolling Metroidvania by Halberd Studios. Travel alongside Europa, a brave warrior determined to enter the mechanical giant Talos and stop the corruption within before it swallows the world in darkness. Battle through tainted creatures, meet charismatic musicians and uncover the truth behind the curse that robbed the land of all color. Many have tried to venture inside the twisted depths of Talos, a dormant fortress where several civilizations have settle over centuries. And, after losing everything she held dear, Europa has nothing holding her back from attempting what others could not achieve. As a noble fighter who refuses to be bound by the curse, she must enter the castle, find the source of corruption, and return the color once and for all. - Read our 9 Years of Shadows review

Adventure Tanks (EpiXR, 16th Nov, $9.99) - Engage in fierce battles against rival tanks in a variety of arenas, each with its own unique style and matching enemies. Strategize your moves, dodge enemy fire, and hunt down all your foes to reach the ultimate goal at the end of each level. Progress through the different arenas one by one, but beware, the path to victory is not easy. Face off against increasingly tough opponents and overcome thrilling combat challenges. Get ready for an epic adventure!

Adventure Word: Around the World (TROOOZE, 9th Nov, $14.99) - Touch and swipe the screen to complete the word. The exciting story of the main characters, Jerry and Shelley, unfolds. English words appropriate for the region and topic stimulate your imagination and curiosity. Pretty graphics such as fairytale animations, make gameplay more enjoyable. ·If you touch an English word, it will be explained in English. So you can understand the meaning of the English word more easily and study English.

Arcade Archives SHAO-LIN’S ROAD (HAMSTER, 9th Nov, $7.99) - "SHAO-LIN'S ROAD" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1985. Take control of WANPYOU, a student of Chin-Style Shao-Lin martial arts who is being held captive in Jaken Temple, the base of the evil YAMUCHA Gang who assassinated WANPYOU's master, RAOCHUU. Use your lightning-fast kicks to fight your way to freedom and victory!

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 (Microids, 13th Nov, $24.99) - Asterix & Obelix – Slap them all! 2 is a slap-filled Beat’em Up with an original storyline. You’ll visit many different places along the way: forgotten ruins in a murky forest, the largest Roman camp ever, and even Lutèce... A journey towards distant lands, packed with diverse environments, punctuated by numerous encounters and, of course – featuring a generous distribution of slaps! All accompanied by original animated scenes that bring the story to life

ASTLIBRA Revision (WhisperGames, 16th Nov, $24.99) - Explore a vast, dangerous, yet beautiful world. Broken up through multiple chapters, join the protagonist and Karon, his talking bird companion, as they confront time and fate. Back to The Golden Age Of JRPGs, with Side-scrolling Action Slashing, Smashing, thrusting countless enemies while building up stamina for powerful Possession Skills, which are enough to melt away anything that blocks your way, including huge bosses that could take half, or even more of the screen. Fight aggressively while thinking strategically, always pick up the most trustworthy equipment, and select the best-suited skills to deal with ever-changing circumstances. Battle ferocious bosses throughout the story, each with their own set of attacks and challenges. Upgrading abilities and acquiring new skills are vital to finishing each battle and progressing through the protagonist’s story.

Backpack Hero (Different Tales, 14th Nov, $19.99) – In this deck-building roguelike with a twist, it isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items in your backpack! Find the right spot in your inventory to unleash their true power. Explore an ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community.

Brawl.io 2 (Artem Kritinin, 13th Nov, $2.99) - In Brawl. io 2 you can use superpowers to attack, get new skins, go forward and destroy as many players as possible during the match!

Call of Sniper Combat – WW2 (SUCCESS GAMES, 17th Nov, $11.99) - Introducing the ultimate game for those who value peace and are ready to step up and prove their skills in the face of rebellion. As a commander, your duty is clear: confront the terrorists and follow the headquarters' instructions meticulously

Castle Invasion: Throne Out (Cat Trap Studios, 16th Nov, $6.99) - The king is not a nice gent. He’s given you an ultimatum. Surrender your castle or be throne out. (See what I did there? Because the king sits on a throne. . . yeah? . . . never mind. ) With an army of misfits at his beck and call, you’d better pick up that bow and arrow and settle in for some crown duels.

Cats on Streets (Halva Studio, 16th Nov, $3.99) - Ever dreamt of a chill gaming session that feels like a gentle breeze on a sunny day? Well, let me introduce you to "Cats on Streets," a game designed to make you unwind and smile. Picture this: you're stepping into the shoes of a seasoned globetrotter returning home to her cosy nook. But there's a twist - you're also playing hide-and-seek with adorable feline friends amidst the charming cityscapes of Tokyo, Paris, and London. Now, the magic unfolds as you explore these cities through beautifully hand-drawn scenes. Your goal? Find those elusive kitties hidden in plain sight, up to 50 of them in each scene. As you spot them, the scenes burst into vibrant colours, revealing the true beauty of each illustration.

Drag Racing Car Simulator (DEMENCI, 17th Nov, $9.99) - Gear up for the ultimate racing experience in "Drag Racing Car Simulators," the heart-pounding 3D racing game that puts you in the driver's seat of high-octane, customizable cars. It's not just about speed; it's about mastering the art of precision gear shifting to leave your rivals in the dust.

Draw and Color (RedDeerGames, 20th Feb, $5.99) - DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII is your path into the world of adorable delicacies! Use different drawing tools and have some tasty fun! Coloring books are a great way to spend your time. It is a good way to settle the nerves and relax! It also develops your brain... just like eating fish. Use one of the premade templates or create YOUR OWN illustrations. Pick one of over a dozen drawings and make it your own. Chose one of the available settings and play around with these adorable characters. This bundle lets you try out the new whiteboard set and drawings. Key features: - 5 different themes of drawings - 8 tools with 24 color variations - Cute design - Great for all ages

Draw and Go! (Artem Kritinin, 9th Nov, $1.99) - In front of you is an incredible adventure, during which you must make every effort to defeat the enemy! Draw paths to move forward and further victory!

Dream Town Island (Kairosoft, 16th Nov, $12.00) - Give free reign to your creativity in this inventive town sim! Unlock new stores and facilities, help your residents find love, or cash in on the stock market! If you founded a new town on an uninhabited island, what would you build there? Restaurants? Convenience Stores? Movie theaters? Make your choices and create a town that everyone will want to move to! As you develop your town further, you'll unlock new stores and facilities, helping you attract new citizens.

Drive Hard (Entity3, 11th Nov, $0.99) - Drive Hard delivers a fun and addictive driving experience Race through Airports, Cities and Mountain Ranges Choose from over 40 Cars and even take them on the test track1 Compete in Races, Challenges and Time Trials Race Hard, Win Hard, Drive Hard!

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Definitive Edition (IzanagiGames, 21st Nov, $49.99) - DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Definitive Edition contains all three episodes of the multi-award-winning murder-mystery VR trilogy, along with exclusive story content. You are Special Supervisor Hal Scion, a detective with the ability to rewrite the past. Your mission: solve a theoretically impossible crime. Uncover the mysteries hidden in people and places, reality and dream. You'll need to keep your wits about you if you're going to survive the unexpected threats awaiting you! A premonition foretells of the city's destruction in seven days. Will you be able to uncover the truth and change the course of the future?

Enjoy the Diner (Waku Waku Games, 14th Nov, $10.99) - Why not enjoy the diner? In this mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements, you’ll wander into the eternal diner, Moon Palace – complete with a drink fountain! Explore two different endings, but make sure to save your progress before you make your fateful decision.

Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator (DEMENCI Games, 18th Nov, $5.99) - Get ready for a thrilling 3D gaming experience that will push your skills to the edge! Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator puts you in the driver's seat as you navigate precarious platforms suspended in the sky. Your mission: to race across these dizzying heights while maintaining your balance and avoiding a nerve-wracking plunge

ForRace GT2D (Kanuni, 9th Nov, $7.99) - You can make modifications to strengthen your cars. You can get a driver's license to participate in races. It is very comprehensive 2d racing game. Co-Op Split Screen Race Avaible ! You can now race two people in Split screen! 2D Realistic Driving Experience Each car has its own speed, starting, braking power, turning power. Control each car with its unique style on challenging tracks! Driver's License Challenges There are 5 licenses in total B-A-IB-IA-S. Each license has 8 different stages. In order to participate in the races, you need to get your driver's license first! 300+ Cars More than 300 cars, dozens of brands! Participate in challenging races with cars from A-B-C-D-S-Rally-Formula Classes! 45 Race Tracks Race on multiple racetracks. Don't forget to brake when taking challenging curves. Pay attention to factors such as Grass, Sand and Snow. Each track has its own type. Try not to go out of the way to pass the race!

Furniture Flipper Simulator 2023: Revive, Restoration & Creative Crafting (DEZVOLT GAMES, 21st Nov, $12.99) - Step into the world of skilled furniture restoration and decorating, where you embark on a mission to breathe new life into worn and antique furniture pieces, transforming them into stunning masterpieces

Grace of Letoile (KEMCO, 9th Nov, $14.99) - Throw yourself into fierce battles to steal Sertzes, the cores of automata able to make wishes come true! Vedley, who lost his parents in a sad incident, hears from Achieitz about the existence of the Letoiles, who are able to make any wish come true. In order to turn back time and try to save his parents, Vedley makes a pact with a Letoile and becomes her Maschelle, and they throw themselves into the battles to steal Sertzes from the other Letoiles. Harness the power of Skill Plates and Gems, combining them to unleash special skills and magic.

Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator (GameToTop, 12th Nov, $12.99) - It's time to embrace the roaring engine, ignite the spark of competition, and embark on an unforgettable journey that redefines what it means to be a speed enthusiast. Get ready to race, ride, and reign supreme on the asphalt – your destiny awaits!

Hoop Shoot (Entity3, 11th Nov, $0.99) - Shoot hoops and land them over the poles, collect the diamonds to get a perfect score! Test your hoop throwing skills in 50 addictive levels. Abstract worlds give ‘Hoop Shoot’ an unique and fun experience like never before! Get ready for something new and shoot those hoops!

Howl (astragon, 14th Nov, $14.99) - A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl – a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful “living ink” art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills.

In Stars and Time (Armor Games, 20th Nov, $19.99) - Find hope where there is none left and escape a time loop in this turn-based RPG. In Stars and Time is a time-looping RPG adventure. With each loop, Siffrin gains a new perspective on the world around them, opening up new solutions to puzzles and allowing them to make better choices in conversation. Equip memories as armor, pray to the Change God to improve your team’s capabilities each loop, and challenge deadly foes to Rock, Paper, Scissors as Siffrin seeks the truth.

Inertia 2 (Loneminded, 19th Nov, $4.32) - Inertia 2 is a first-person action platformer with free-run inspired movement mechanics. Through use of the fluid movement set within the game and the dynamic level elements, players have the simple aim of getting from point A to point B.

Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush (Success, 11th Nov, $12.99) - Get ready for the ultimate water racing experience like never before! Dive into the world of high-speed aquatic challenges and embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave you craving for more.

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection (Limited Run Games, 22nd Nov, $29.99) - Explore Isla Nublar in each of these releases, recreating the excitement and thrills of the historic franchise. Play as Dr. Alan Grant, or in some releases as a Velociraptor, as you collect eggs, survive dangerous local wildlife, restore power to the park and collect new weapons and eventually escape! Re-experience these classic games in one collection. Return to the park and ENJOY YOUR STAY!

Keep The Fire – Survival Simulator (SUCCESS GAMES, 10th Nov, $8.99) - Embark on an epic journey of survival where your wit, resourcefulness, and quick thinking will determine your fate! In this adrenaline-fueled adventure, your singular goal is to keep the fire alive as the clock relentlessly ticks down.

Kumi-Daiko Beatoff (Adjective Animal, 12th Nov, $2.99) - Welcome to the ultimate showdown of thumb dexterity, whippiness and cunning! In Kumi-Daiko Beatoff, you control a mask who is forever tied to a drum with a whippy string. This drum is not only an instrument that makes a fun sound, but a formidable weapon when coming into contact with other masks at high speeds! Up to four players can join in on the drum-spinning fun, clearing the playing field of angry red masks together or seeing who’s who in last-mask-standing Battles.

L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing (Nighthawk Interactive, 21st Nov, $39.99) - Race your friends in L.O.L. Surprise!™ Roller Dreams Racing, a roller-skating racing game based on L.O.L. Surprise! Players can choose one of their favorite characters, and race in a variety of tracks and modes with up to 4 players! Explore popular L.O.L. Surprise! themes including delectable sweets, Route 707, outer space and beyond. With each race you will earn Glitter Points to open L.O.L. Surprise! Balls and unlock different surprises like stickers and accessories to use in future races.

Loot Box Quest – Mystic Maidens (EpiXR Games, 16th Nov, $2.99) - Experience a thrilling adventure with Loot Box Quest - Mystic Maidens, where you can earn money by completing a variety of exhilarating and unpredictable tasks. Level up your skills to take on even more challenging quests and indulge in the excitement of opening captivating loot boxes. Immerse yourself in a world of enchanting anime girls who will captivate your imagination as you collect stunning pictures. With four action-packed options to choose from, you'll have the opportunity to win an array of delightful collectibles featuring the most adorable anime characters.

Low Story (Dolores Ent, 16th Nov, $7.99) - "Low" is thrown out of a window onto the street to be abandoned. After his fall and getting back together, he decides to take revenge on those who hurt him at all costs. With this premise begins a 2. 5D adventure with action, platforms, and even some puzzles, very fun and challenging.

MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure (DEMENCI, 16th Nov, $7.99) - Step into the captivating universe of MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure, where the boundaries of physics and creativity merge into one! With no singular path to victory, every level challenges your intellect and beckons your imagination.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS (BANDAI NAMCO, 17th Nov, $94.99) - Legendary ninjas reunite in the next exciting entry of the STORM series! NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is an action/fighting game with fast-paced ninja battles and two different story modes

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (GameMill Entertainment, 7th Nov, $49.99) - Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more! Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign! - Read our Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 review

OnlyUP! (Elusor, 10th Nov, $7.13) - You will come to try out yourself skill and ingenuity and you will be in an attempt to climb up by diffrent things to the most mystery and danger point. This is the black hole. You can find a diffrent paths wich you can use to climb up. The game doesn`t forgive any mistakes. If you fall down, you start from the beginning. So you have to be careful and make right decisions that you minimize risks of the fall down

On Rusty Trails (Black Pants Studio, 16th Nov, $14.99) - You, a robot named Elvis, are living in a world that’s ever suspicious of appearances - just like its hostile inhabitants. Equipped with your Shifty Suit, you’re able to change your looks in seconds and take advantage of the environment’s reaction. If you don’t adapt, platforms refuse to work, save points don’t save, and jump pads become deadly traps. Discover rusty suburbs, perishing cities, massive factories and mysterious machines. Experience the escalating conflict between two peoples, while running up walls, jumping across chasms and flying through streams of lava. Expect to be dazzled by an ever-changing environment with fresh mechanics.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (Flamebait, 14th Nov, $24.99) - Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career in this painting adventure! Explore the charming town of Phénix while creating and selling works of art. Get to know the residents and help them out with commissions. Use your in-game earnings to treat yourself in the art supplies store and show everyone that you’re a true artist!

Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu (Gotcha Gotcha, 9th Nov, $14.99) - 250 years ago, humanity was forced to the orbital space colony Pangaea by the subterranean beings known as "Umbrakhs. " Following a crisis in Pangaea, your group is stranded on the conquered planet Tatenia. As Regal, Second Prince of the Empire of Elysium and wielder of the cybernetic materialization implant "Nosferatu," survive the varied dangers and landscapes surrounding the abandoned capital Tartarus and uncover the mysteries of the Umbrakhs! Fast-paced combat against challenging enemies. Varied landscapes bring unique dangers in each area. Choose from up to 16 different attacks, to chain into a six-hit combo!

Prison City (Screenwave Media, 16th Nov, $16.99) - Prison City is an action-packed side-scrolling shooter where players use chakrams and grenades to battle through various levels, defeat bosses, and uncover hidden upgrades. The game features customizable gameplay and difficulty, a 'Boss Rush' mode for players to compete for the best time, and an excellent retro soundtrack by Raddland Studios

Risk of Rain Returns (Gearbox Publishing, 9th Nov, $14.99) - Risk of Rain is Back! Carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play—Risk of Rain is back and better than ever! Dive into the iconic roguelike full of unique loot combinations, entirely

new Survivors, overhauled multiplayer, and more!

Runnyk (Ratalaika Games, 17th Nov, $4.99) - Runnyk is a mini metroidvania 2D-action RPG that tells the story of a brave viking. Runnyk must travel through cold lands for the chance to save his beloved. According to a prophecy, Runnyk must be prepared to sacrifice his own life in order to find the four magical runes, so that he can meet Odin himself and ask for help. During Runnyk's journey, he will face many powerful creatures, as well as some friends who will aid him on his quest.

SANABI (Neowiz, 9th Nov, $14.99) - SANABI is an exhilarating stylish dystopian action-platformer. Play as a legendary retired veteran and use your signature prosthetic arm to jump over cliffs and skyscrapers, zip through bullets and traps and defeat powerful enemies.

SETTRIS (eastasiasoft, 22nd Nov, $4.99) - Relax and enjoy brainteasing block puzzles with a chill undersea theme! SETTRIS is a block-arranging puzzle game in which players fit various shapes into empty squares on the puzzle board and fill all empty squares to clear the stage. Pieces must be rotated and flipped to fit together and be successfully placed in the right order. Sometimes you may need to try a new approach to solve the puzzle, such as removing all the pieces and starting with a clean slate. There’s no time limit, so you can take your time solving each one. As you progress, challenge will gradually increase with larger grids and more blocks to fit into them. Master 2 unique play modes and keep coming back to increase your Time Attack score!

Smoots Pinball (JanduSoft, 16th Nov, $5.99) - Welcome to Smoots Pinball, the ultimate multiplayer pinball experience. In this thrilling game, you'll enjoy classic pinball action on 5 unique and exciting tables, each based on our popular Smoots games. Are you ready to take on the challenge and reach a score of 1,000,000 points? Flip the paddles and launch the balls with precision to rack up as many points as possible. But that's not all, each table has special missions for you to complete, unlocking extras and additional challenges. Smoots Pinball is perfect for solo play or with friends.

Swim Sacabambaspis! (MBA INTERNATIONAL, 21st Nov, $2.99) - The "Sacabambaspis" is not a very good swimmer. It will swim automatically, but as it does so, continuously rise to the sea surface. Press the button to make it dive to the bottom of the ocean. Try to go as far as you can without hitting any obstacles.

The Forest Quartet (Bedtime Digital, 17th Nov, $9.99) - The Forest Quartet is a 3D narrative puzzler about a gone, but not forgotten, lead singer. Play her spirit and travel through 3 acts unique to the members of her band for a final farewell concert. Face their emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption plaguing their souls.

The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City (Artifex Mundi, 16th Nov, $14.99) - "Legend tells of the city of Ys, a cultural jewel built on the coast of Brittany. While it prospered under the rule of the wise king Gradlon, the golden age of Ys didn’t last forever. Fierce conflict between Queen Tehda and her sister led to catastrophe and the entire city was swallowed up by the ocean. The king barely escaped, but both sisters drowned within the city walls. It is said that King Gradlon still stands by the shore, waiting for the city to rise up from the ocean floor and reunite him with his beloved. Amelia, the top Myth Seekers agent, is called to Paris - only to discover that the agency has been compromised. She quickly realizes that it might be connected to a mysterious artifact found near a possible location of the mythical city of Ys. Join Amelia and scour the alleys of Paris in search of echoes of that legendary cataclysm.

The Smurfs: Learn and Play (RedDeer, 17th Nov, $14.99) - The Smurfs: Learn and Play will help the youngest to acquire basic knowledge, as well motivate them to study more. It will teach you writing, reading a clock and many more. All this in the lovely company of the Smurfs! Learning has never been easier. Choose one of the four categories and start your lessons. In addition to the learning mode, you can also train your perceptiveness by helping Clumsy Smurf find all the objects he lost. In return he will share with you some fascinating facts about places or cultures from around the world.

The Walking Dead: Destinies (GameMill Entertainment, 17th Nov, $49.99) - Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

There Is No Light (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL, 16th Nov, $19.99) - After a global catastrophe, the remains of human civilization built a new religious society among the ruins of the desolated underground. They have forgotten the light of the sun and now are blindly following the New God — The Great Hand. Once every few years, The Hand comes down to the people of the Central Station and takes away the chosen newborns to the world hidden behind the gates of the Sanctuary. The Hero embarks on a dangerous journey through this hostile world to find a way to open the gates and bring his child back.

Truck Simulator Collection (QubicGames, 11th Nov, $23.99) - Get ready for hours of driving around different places, lots of jobs, and more than 40 vehicles to buy in a bundle, including Truck Simulator, Truck Simulator 2 and Truck Simulator 3! Drive carefully, connect to trailers and complete delivery jobs for clients at the Shipping Docks, Warehouse and Neighboring Area. Earn your seat in bigger and better trucks to access more advanced jobs with longer loads, bigger trailers and more valuable cargo! Beat the target time and you will be rewarded handsomely.

Until The Last Bullet (Forever Entertainment, 16th Nov, $9.99) - Until The Last Bullet is a unique combination of an FMV and rail-shooter game in which you navigate the winding halls of an abandoned factory, eliminating waves of bloodthirsty mutants using various weapons you find throughout the game. The dynamic gameplay is enhanced by short, humorous film clips featuring actors. Through unexplained circumstances, most people have undergone a monstrous mutation, losing their sanity and turning into bloodthirsty beasts stalking the streets. The main character, Billy, who previously enjoyed a carefree life, has found himself alone and facing the annihilation of humanity. After weeks in hiding, he finally manages to escape his barricaded home and sets off into the unknown, accompanied by his crush from years ago and a neighbourhood veteran he hates.

What The Duck (Untold Tales, 8th Nov, $19.99) - Set out on an adventure of revenge and self-acceptance as you and your oddball ducking spirit animal try to make a name for yourselves in a world where those with the toughest spirit animals hold all the power. Exploration Awaits Seven unique biomes filled with quests, enemies, puzzles, secrets, mini-games, and other characters to encounter. Make friends or foes among other fighters and their spirit animals, loot resources, and upgrade your weapons and player powers. Intricate Combat Engage in hack-and-slash combat with an array of weapons that can be switched in real-time to create multiple combos. Mix and match weapon types with various elemental buffs to gain an advantage over your enemies in battle. Summon your duckling buddy to assist with his own attacks and powers, making you a force to be reckoned with.

Witchtastic (ASHGAMES, 23rd Nov, $17.99) - Witchtastic is a challenging 2-4 player coop game about brewing and delivering magic potions as fast as possible - play on the same couch or over the internet. Take on the role of aspiring witches and experience charming adventures. Need a break from all the yelling of your friends? You can train in a single player campaign as well! Gather ingredients such as deadly nightshade, garlic or mushrooms and throw them into the boiling cauldron. Quick and accurate communication is the key to success. Master dozens of recipes and embark on a magical journey. If you are ever in need of assistance, your trusted companion Owly is always eager to give you and your mates useful advice. But be wary of the dangers on your journey: Haunted forests, hungry wolves, deadly swamps and many more are waiting for you.

Worldless (Coatsink Software, 21st Nov, $19.99) - Worldless is set at a time where the rules of existence remain undefined. Players will explore a shapeless world of two realms, one filled with entities forming their growth and understanding, the other is the place they aspire to. This inevitably thrusts them into a war against polarities in a battle for transcendence. In this 2D Action Adventure Platformer, players will jump, glide and dash through an indeterminate setting, uncovering its secrets and finding their place within a mind-bending reality. Along the way are encounters with beings who believe their superiority has automatically earned them a place in the next existence. Using turn-based rules along with a unique defend and combination system that requires patience, timing, and the desire for development, your strength and capabilities will truly be put to the test.

YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (Inti Creates, 16th Nov, $29.99) - Yohane the Parhelion is an official spin-off of "Love Live! Sunshine". Yohane's fantasy world sets the stage for a 2D metroidvania in "Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue"! The player takes control of Yohane as she ventures into a mysterious dungeon alongside her partner Lailaps. She must challenge the monster-infested labyrinth to rescue her missing friends. As Yohane crafts new equipment from the items she finds and gains the power of her comrades, she'll be able to explore more and more of the dungeon. You'll encounter some areas in the dungeon that change randomly each time you visit, keeping your dungeon delves fresh.

Your Future 2 Future Prediction (HERO GAME, 9th Nov, $1.50) - All the mysteries that have not been revealed will be solved.

What will you be downloading this week? Super Mario RPG Persona 5 Tactica Bluey: The Videogame 9 Years of Shadows Adventure Tanks Adventure Word: Around the World Arcade Archives SHAO-LIN'S ROAD Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 ASTLIBRA Revision Backpack Hero Castle Invasion: Throne Out Cats on Streets Dream Town Island DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Definitive Edition Enjoy the Diner ForRace GT2D Grace of Letoile Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator Howl In Stars and Time Inertia 2 Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Keep The Fire - Survival Simulator L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing Low Story MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 OnlyUP! On Rusty Trails Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu Prison City Risk of Rain Returns Runnyk Sanabi Settris Smoots Pinball The Forest Quartet The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City The Smurfs: Learn and Play The Walking Dead: Destinies There Is No Light Until The Last Bullet What The Duck Witchtastic Worldless YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- Nothing for me this week

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!